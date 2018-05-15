Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Jim Henning – currently Duke Energy's Ohio and Kentucky state president – will become senior vice president of customer services. In his new position, Henning, 53, will be responsible for customer contact operations, which includes Duke Energy's call centers and online customer interactions; revenue billing and receivables; and metering services. In addition, he will have responsibility for managing the relationships and services to the company's small, medium and assigned large retail customers.

Henning succeeds Gayle Lanier, who retired in April.

A 22-year veteran of Duke Energy and its predecessor companies, Henning has led Duke Energy's Ohio and Kentucky region since 2012. He previously served as vice president of governmental and regulatory affairs for Ohio and Kentucky, and directed the commercial activities of the company's regulated natural gas business. Henning also led teams responsible for managing the relationships with large business natural gas customers, as well as the management and administration of the company's natural gas customer choice program.

"Delivering excellent customer service is the foundation of all that we do at Duke Energy," said Lloyd Yates, executive vice president, customer and delivery operations and president, Carolinas region. "Jim's vast experience in our electric and natural gas businesses and managing customer relationships and expectations has prepared him for this vital role."

Amy Spiller – currently vice president of Ohio government and community affairs – will succeed Henning as president of Duke Energy Ohio and Duke Energy Kentucky. Spiller, 53, will be responsible for the financial performance of the company's Ohio and Kentucky operations, and working with the corporate and regulatory strategy teams to advance the company's rate and regulatory initiatives. She'll also oversee state and local government relations, economic development and community affairs.

Spiller has more than 25 years of experience in legal, regulatory, government and community affairs. She joined Cinergy, a predecessor to Duke Energy, in 2003 as an associate general counsel focused on litigation. In 2008, she was promoted to deputy general counsel, where she guided the company's regulatory strategic planning in Ohio and Kentucky. Spiller was also responsible for advancing Duke Energy's rate and regulatory initiatives before the Kentucky Public Service Commission and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

In January 2018, Spiller was named to her current role, where she manages state government and regulatory policies, strategies and relationships impacting Duke Energy Ohio's interests and those of its customers. She also leads the company's local community relations efforts with key stakeholders in southwest Ohio.

"Amy has a deep knowledge of our Ohio and Kentucky businesses, solid relationships with our stakeholders and a strong understanding of customer expectations," said Doug Esamann, executive vice president, energy solutions and president, Midwest and Florida regions. "In addition to her significant experience, Amy is passionate about serving our customers and demonstrates strong leadership in everything she does."

Amy's successor will be named at a later date.

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Valerie Patterson

Office: 980.373.8378 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-announces-new-executive-appointments-for-customer-services-organization-and-ohio-kentucky-state-president-300648882.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

