Duke Energy awards $1 million in grants to support community assistance programs across North Carolina

  • Grants will benefit 39 nonprofits that have experienced increased demand for services
  • Grants will support individuals and families facing homelessness, hunger and other challenges by supporting expanded capacity of community programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As North Carolina communities continue to feel financial strain from the rising cost of basic needs, the Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1 million to support nonprofits dedicated to serving low-income communities. These grants will strengthen capacity and increase the impact of local agencies that are on the forefront of helping North Carolinians with essential services like meals and shelter.

"Duke Energy's long-term success is deeply intertwined with the wellbeing of the communities we serve," said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. "Many nonprofits have experienced unprecedented demand in the last few years. These grants focus on building nonprofits' capacities so they can meet the increased need."

In Raleigh, Oak City Cares has seen a rapid increase in demand from Wake County and the capital region. They are now serving 97% more individuals and families than last year.

"We are so grateful for the ongoing partnership we have with Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation," said Kathy Johnson, executive director of Oak City Cares. "We have seen a 97% increase in guests seeking services at our center and Duke Energy Foundation's investment will help Oak City Cares expand our capacity to serve of our guests in meeting their basic needs and achieving stable housing. Not only are they providing this financial investment, but they are true partners on-the-ground in our work, providing both volunteers and in-kind resources to support our work."

In Winston-Salem, Crisis Control Ministry has seen a significant rise in requests for assistance, with volunteers interviewing over 200 potential clients weekly. In their fifty-year history, the organization has helped more than 100,000 residents in Stokes and Forsyth County meet basic needs and they expect the need for assistance with rent, food and prescriptions to continue to rise.

"Over the years, Duke Energy has been a wonderful partner to Crisis Control Ministry in our mission to support our neighbors in times of crisis," said Margaret Elliott, Executive Director of Crisis Control Ministry. "We are always looking for ways to better serve our community, and the recent grant awarded by Duke Energy will make it easier and more convenient for our neighbors to access our services."

Grants were awarded to the following 39 nonprofits in North Carolina across the state.

Organization

County

·  Oak City Cares 

Wake County

·  Raleigh Rescue Mission 

Wake County

·  Shepherds Table Soup Kitchen

Wake County

·  PLM Families Together

Wake County

·  CASA 

Wake County

·  Good Shepherd Ministries

New Hanover County

·  Bladen Crisis Assistance

Bladen County

·  Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry

New Hanover County

·  Step Up Wilmington 

New Hanover County

·  Brunswick County Partnership for Housing

Brunswick County

·  Safe Haven of Pender

Pender County

·  Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina

Columbus County

·  Crisis Control Ministry

Forsyth County

·  Eblen Charities

Buncombe County

·  United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County

Buncombe County

·  Roots & Wings 

Person County

·  United Way of the Tar River Region

Nash County

·  Matthews Help Center

Mecklenburg County

·  United Way of Gaston County

Gaston County

·  Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry

Union County

·  Orange Congregations in Mission

Orange County

·  CORA Food Pantry

Chatham County

·  Salvation Army of Lee County

Lee County

·  Greensboro Urban Ministry

Guilford County

·  Cooperative Christian Ministries

Rockingham County

·  Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry

Cabarrus County

·  Stanly Community Christian Ministry

Stanly County

·  Interfaith Assistance Ministry

Henderson County

·  Yokefellow Service Center

Rutherford County

·  Better Health of Cumberland County 

Cumberland County

·  Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry

Richmond County

·  Hoke County Open Door Soup Kitchen

Hoke County

·  Montgomery County Council on Aging

Montgomery County

·  Caldwell County Yokefellow

Caldwell County

·  Christian Crisis Center

Alexander County

·  South Caldwell Christian Ministries

Caldwell County

·  United Way of Wayne County

Wayne County

·  Lenoir County United Way

Lenoir County

·  Four-Square Community Action

Cherokee County

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. 

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Duke Energy media contact: Emily Kissee
Media line: 800.559.3853
@DE_EmilyK

SOURCE Duke Energy

