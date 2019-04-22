Duke Energy awards grants to 19 Indiana economic development groups

PLAINFIELD, Ind., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded grants of up to $5,000 to 19 Indiana economic development groups for two separate programs.

"The Marketing Partnership Program and the Foreign Direct Investment Partnership Program are designed to help local economic development groups strengthen marketing efforts to help attract jobs and investment to the communities within our Indiana service territory," said Erin Schneider, director of economic development for Duke Energy Indiana.

To qualify for program consideration, each applicant must submit a marketing plan that has a direct impact on the community's economic growth and supports Duke Energy's economic development goals. Grant funding does not include travel, lodging, food and beverage and entertainment expenses.

The economic development organizations receiving the 2019 grants include:

Boone County Economic Development Corporation

Cass County Economic Development

Crawford County Economic Development Corporation

Greater Lafayette Commerce

Hamilton County Economic Development Corporation

Hancock County Economic Development Council

Hendricks County Economic Development Partnership

Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation

Morgan County Economic Development Corporation

Pike County Economic Development Corporation

Accelerate West Central Indiana

I-74 Business Corridor Group

Indiana Technology Corridor

North Central Indiana Economic Development Partnership

Radius Indiana / Bloomington Economic Development Corporation

/ Bloomington Economic Development Corporation Southwest Indiana Development Council

Shelby County Development Corporation

Grow Wabash County

Whitley County Economic Development Corporation

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 125 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

