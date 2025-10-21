Duke Energy captures nine awards at acclaimed international lineworker rodeo competition

Rodeo competitors demonstrate skills they use daily to provide customers with safe, reliable electric service

Skilled lineworkers are leading grid improvement and resiliency work

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy teams brought home nine awards over the weekend after competing in one of the most celebrated lineworker competitions in the world – the International Lineman's Rodeo – on Oct. 18 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Among the honors, Tyler Nickols, Joshua Buckner and Tyler Manick took third place in the overall journeyman awards, and Keith Griffin, Jay Tipton and Sandy Barnhill won first place in the journeyman seniors division.

The big picture: Approximately 1,200 competitors from across the globe competed at this year's International Lineman's Rodeo. This included 78 competitors from Duke Energy who won top honors at regional Duke Energy Lineman's Rodeo events earlier this year.

The International Lineman's Rodeo has attracted the best lineworkers from around the world for more than 40 years to compete in job-related events designed to simulate traditional lineworker tasks and challenges typically performed to maintain service and restore power. Competitors are judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.

Why it matters: Lineworkers are the backbone of the electric grid. They help deliver reliable service year-round, respond after storms or other extreme weather events and work on vital projects to better serve customers and communities. They also install newer technologies on the grid such as smart, self-healing technology, which detects a power outage and reroutes power – often restoring service in under a minute.

Zoom out: Duke Energy continues to execute grid improvement work and prepare its communities for growth. To support those needs, the company is investing in a skilled workforce to respond faster to outages, meet increasing demand, and maintain reliability.

Winners by the numbers

Journeyman Mystery Event #1

Fourth place – Jordan Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.), Heath Burrell (Hendersonville, N.C.), Miles Bell (Tryon, N.C.)

Journeyman Mystery Event #2

Fourth place – William Gandy (Hartsville, S.C.), Zachary Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.), Joshua Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.)

Journeyman IOU (investor-owned utility)

First place – Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.), Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.)

– Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.), Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.) Second place – Jordan Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.), Heath Burrell (Hendersonville, N.C.), Miles Bell (Tryon, N.C.)

– Jordan Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.), Heath Burrell (Hendersonville, N.C.), Miles Bell (Tryon, N.C.) Fourth place – William Gandy (Hartsville, S.C.), Zachary Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.), Joshua Haithcock (Sardis, S.C.)

Journeyman Seniors

First place – Keith Griffin (Marshall, N.C.), Jay Tipton (Marshall, N.C.), Sandy Barnhill (Fuquay Varina, N.C.)

– Keith Griffin (Marshall, N.C.), Jay Tipton (Marshall, N.C.), Sandy Barnhill (Fuquay Varina, N.C.) Fourth place – Matthew Clark (Benson, N.C.), Danny Haithcock (Timmonsville, N.C.), Hunter Boone (Southern Pines, N.C.)

Journeyman Overall

Third place – Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.), Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.)

– Tyler Nickols (Marion, N.C.), Joshua Buckner (Marion, N.C.), Tyler Manick (Old Fort, N.C.) Fourth place – Jordan Henderson (Hendersonville, N.C.), Heath Burrell (Hendersonville, N.C.), Miles Bell (Tryon, N.C.)

What they're saying:

Scott Batson, executive vice president and chief power grid officer for Duke Energy:

"Our teammates' commitment to excellence for our customers is evident in the work they have voluntarily put in to compete at the rodeo. Safely ensuring consistency and reliability each day is their priority and ours. Whether or not they walked the stage and won an award at the international event, we couldn't be prouder of these teams' hard work."

Joshua Buckner, journeyman lineworker, Marion, N.C.:

"Participating in the International Lineman's Rodeo means more than just competition – it represents pride in my craft, respect for my brothers and sisters in the trade, and a deep commitment to the communities we serve daily. It's a chance to showcase the skill, precision and teamwork that define what it means to be a lineman. Placing at the International Lineman's Rodeo is more than just a trophy; it showcases how we as a team have sharpened our skills to respond to storms and outages in a safe and efficient manner."

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

