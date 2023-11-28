Duke Energy celebrates Giving Tuesday with nearly $240,000 in 'surcee' contributions to help fight hunger in South Carolina

More than 60 feeding programs received financial support as part of $400 ,000 monthlong campaign

Surprise funding will help smaller agencies keep food pantries stocked

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is wrapping up a monthlong initiative to support organizations that address food deserts, insecurities and inequities across South Carolina by announcing nearly $240,000 in surprise microgrants and contributions to community organizations across the state.

The announcement wraps up a monthlong initiative that provided over $400,000 to more than 60 feeding programs throughout the month of November supporting organizations including Mill Village Farms, FoodShare South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank and AIM and many more. Duke Energy employees and retirees also provided their time volunteering with these and other organizations throughout the month by providing sweat equity to feeding programs in their neighborhoods.

"If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a 'surcee' is a small, unexpected gift," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to give a little something extra and highlight the great work these organizations do throughout the year to help keep our friends and neighbors from going hungry."

The microgrants and contributions were not solicited by the receiving organizations. The 'surcee' funding opportunities recognize the important gaps these typically smaller agencies fill in the neighborhoods they serve.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

Every bit of support to local food banks or soup kitchens is helpful any time of year but particularly during the holiday season. To find a community feeding partner near you, search online at SC211.org or text "FOOD" to 211211.

Quotes

"Sumter United Ministries values our partnership with Duke Energy. They have shown time and time again their desire to help our communities' most vulnerable people and we are grateful. This donation will directly help us better serve people with one of their most basic needs – food."

Mark Champagne, executive director of Sumter United Ministries

"The non-perishable food items we deliver throughout the year ensures that all our 450 recipients have access to nutritious meals during emergencies or when fresh food distribution is challenging. We appreciate the support of Duke Energy as these funds will help purchase shelf stable items that are delivered to our homebound seniors and those seniors that attend our Young at Heart senior centers."

Kim Valentin, executive director of Pickens County Meals on Wheels

"This funding will allow us to continue to provide over 7,000 individual meals to our neighbors monthly. The demand for our services has increased by over 20% in the past six months, and this funding from Duke Energy will allow us to keep up with the continued demand for our food-insecure community."

Melinda Waddell, executive director of The Manna House in Florence

"We are fortunate to have the support of the Duke Energy team in Greenwood . This microgrant will assist us in spreading holiday cheer to many families in our community during the holiday season."

Andrea White, director of Food Bank of Greenwood County

"Over the years, the Duke Energy Foundation has been a great friend of our United Way. Time and time again when we needed it most, the foundation has supported our mobile nutrition center."

Donny Supplee, president of the United Way of Kershaw County

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com.

