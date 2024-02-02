Duke Energy Corp Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into Duke Energy Corporation's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Duke Energy Corporation is an integrated energy utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The company operates a diverse mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, and renewable power plants. The company operates through three reportable business segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EUI), Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GUI), and Commercial Renewables (CR). It has operations in Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina in the US.

Duke Energy Florida launched Park & Plug, a four- year pilot program to install more than 500 EV charging stations across Florida.

Duke Energy, in co-operation with ICF, a consulting and technology services company, has initiated the Switch2Electric program, which offers South Carolina business customers a free consultation to replace their fuel-powered forklifts with electric forklifts.

Duke Energy launched Lighthouse initiative, a program focusing on improving various processes throughout the organization while realizing cost savings, using digital solutions.

Scope

  • Duke Energy Corporation has been using a wide range of digital solutions to bring disruptive changes in its business processes and has initiated various in-house strategies geared to drive digital transformation and achieve operational excellence.
  • Duke Energy has plans revolving around the development of proactive digital channels that can enhance customer experience and increase operational efficiency.
  • As a part of Digital transformation, Duke Energy is leveraging virtual reality for training and recruitment programs. The company's in-house XR lab designs these virtual reality programs with the aim to train its technicians for hazardous environments with reduced risk.
  • Duke Energy is tapping IoT sensors and operations data to provide significant data inputs on energy usage and interruptions, if any, to develop self-healing energy networks.
  • Duke Energy has been leveraging drones to conduct infrared equipment inspections, analyze storm damage, and examine tall structures.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Partnership Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Sierra Wireless
  • Open Energy Solutions (OES)
  • Trellis Energy
  • AWS

