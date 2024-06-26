Duke Energy crews restore power to more than 43,000 from supercell storm affecting more than 95,000 customers

Company has brought in small army of 730 to supplement statewide workforce

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 43,000 customers who were affected by the supercell storm that ripped through Indiana yesterday, causing more than 95,000 power outages. Approximately 52,000 remain out of service as of 11 a.m. today.

The storm initially caused outages from Wabash in the north to Clarksville in the south. Bloomington and Terre Haute are ground zero in terms of damage, with about 85% of the outages in those areas due to the high winds ranging between 55 and 70 miles per hour.

Crews have been making repairs while assessment remains underway to determine the full scope of damage. Duke Energy will provide power restoration time estimates as more information about damage assessment becomes available. Extended outages are possible, however, in the hardest-hit areas. Rough terrain, in particular in Monroe County, is making assessment and power restoration challenging.

"We have brought in more than 730 additional resources – linemen, damage assessors and tree clearing workers – to supplement our statewide workforce and speed power restoration," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "We're also moving crews from areas less affected to those hardest hit. Our priority is always to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate our customers' patience while we respond."

The company is responding to broken poles, trees in power lines and spans of wire down. "We also had damage on our electric transmission system, which includes power lines and structures that are our major carriers of power, but have made good progress on restoring those major 'power highways,'" Pinegar said.

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Additionally, we also prioritize essential services such as hospitals and water pumping and treatment facilities. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

How to report power outages

Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following methods:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy app on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 800.343.3525.

Customers can receive text, phone or email alerts with power outage updates. Learn how to sign up at outage alerts. Customers can stay informed by texting REG to 57801.

Important safety tips

Duke Energy urges customers to avoid all downed power lines and assume they are energized.

If a power line falls across a vehicle that you're in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the vehicle due to an immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the vehicle and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 900,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

