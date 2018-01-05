About Duke Energy

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Catherine Butler

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst contact: Mike Callahan

704.382.0459

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-to-shareholders-300578265.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

