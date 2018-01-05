Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.890 per share payable on March 16, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 16, 2018.
Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend for 92 consecutive years.
