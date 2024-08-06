Duke Energy encourages customers to prepare for Tropical Storm Debby; moves 6,900 resources to respond to heavy rain and strong winds

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is preparing for the approaching tropical storm expected later this week in the Carolinas.

The expected storm conditions are favorable for heavy rain and strong winds, which could lead to widespread outages. The company plans to have 6,900 skilled workers strategically placed and ready to respond as the storm moves through the Carolinas.

"Safety is our number one priority and we strongly encourage our customers to plan in advance of the storm," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy storm director for the Carolinas. "We are preparing our crews to respond as soon as conditions are safe."

Below are some recommended safety and preparedness tips before a storm:

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.

Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends' or family members' homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for alerts and know how to report an outage. Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts. If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report online or through the mobile app, or call 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, fences or anything in contact with lines.

Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app for weather safety. The latest version of the app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, is free, available in both English and Spanish and offers a variety of features including emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

For more tips on how to prepare for severe weather, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it's critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

