Duke Energy Florida employees continue to power meaningful change in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Duke Energy Florida employees once again demonstrated their commitment to strengthening the communities the company serves. Together, their generosity helped drive more than $1 million in community investment through local nonprofit organizations.

From January through November, Duke Energy Florida employees contributed more than $293,000 to causes they care about and volunteered nearly 11,000 hours in the communities where they live and work. The value of those volunteer hours totals more than $380,000. Through Duke Energy Foundation, employee donations and volunteer time were matched with more than $387,000, amplifying the impact even further.

"Caring for our customers is intrinsic to the work Duke Energy employees do every day, so it's no surprise that they would choose to continue giving back however they can," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "I'm proud to work alongside these incredibly generous men and women who are living out our company's core principles, and in turn, creating real, tangible value for the people and communities we serve."

Throughout the year, Duke Energy Foundation made additional investments across Duke Energy Florida's 35-county service territory, including $300,000 for climate resiliency initiatives, $789,000 to support colleges and universities, $163,000 in emergency preparedness and resiliency grants and $125,000 in grants to combat food insecurity.

