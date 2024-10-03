The company continues with power restoration in hardest hit areas, including Pinellas County's barrier islands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida is here to help customers impacted by Hurricane Helene, offering a variety of resources and information in order to support the recovery process.

The company also continues with power restoration in areas hardest hit by the storm, including Pinellas County's barrier islands. Established estimated times of restoration – 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 for most and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 for some – are still on track to be met. Customers can visit dukeenergyupdates.com/BarrierIslands for updates.

"We will continue to be easily accessible and maintain an open line of communication with our customers even after their power is restored," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "After such extensive destruction, many communities face a lengthy and trying recovery process, but we are here to help and will be with them every step of the way."

Duke Energy Florida has mobilized customer care units in severely impacted areas. Company representatives will be onsite to answer questions and provide account assistance. They will be available in the following locations today, Thursday, Oct. 3 and tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 4:

Madeira Beach City Hall

300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

33708 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber

6990 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Sheraton Sand Key Resort

1160 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

33767 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Daystar Life Center of Citrus County

6751 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River, FL 34429

34429 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Customers who have damage to the electrical service that serves their homes or businesses should contact Duke Energy Florida. An onsite visit will be conducted to determine if there is a need to de-energize the property for safety. The customer will then need to contact a licensed electrician to make repairs, followed by the local municipality to schedule an inspection. After the inspection is complete, the customer must contact Duke Energy Florida to request restoration of service.

Customers who need power to rebuild their homes or businesses should contact their local municipality to relay their intent and obtain a 911 address for the property. Then, the customer will need to request that Duke Energy Florida establish electric service on a temporary pole on the property. After an electrician installs a temporary service pole and meter base, the customer must apply to the city or county for an electrical inspection and ensure the municipality sends the inspection to Duke Energy Florida to have electric service connected.

Additionally, Duke Energy Florida reminds customers to be vigilant, stay informed and guard their personal information, as scams and fraud are rampant after storms. The company will never threaten immediate disconnection, demand payment information over the phone or ask customers to get a "Green Dot" or prepaid credit card. For more information and helpful tips, please click here.

Customers who need assistance paying their utility bills can learn more about programs that may be available to help by visiting duke-energy.com/HereToHelp or calling 800.700.8744.

For individual estimated times of restoration, customers can use Duke Energy's Outage Map and/or enroll in Outage Alerts.

