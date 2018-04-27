Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year

Trees and vegetation are an important part of Florida's natural resources, but they are also one of the leading causes of power outages for utilities. In order to keep electricity reliable, Duke Energy has a responsibility to protect the lines that deliver power to homes and businesses across the region.

"This recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, for the 12th straight year, further confirms our commitment to both the environment and our customers," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida president. "We strive to be good stewards of Florida's natural resources and work to educate customers about planting the right tree in the right place so we can continue to provide safe and reliable energy."

Tree Line USA evaluates applicants based on several criteria including adherence to industry best practices for tree care, training of employees and contractors, implementation of public education and tree planting projects, and participation in annual Arbor Day events.

In January, Duke Energy Florida, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program, provided more than 3,000 trees in 1-gallon pots to customers – for free – in honor of Florida Arbor Day.

It is important to remember that customers, property owners and untrained contractors should not prune or cut trees and plants near power lines. In addition, when planting trees near power lines, be sure to select a low-growing variety in order to minimize impact to the lines.

Contact Florida 811 prior to digging to locate any underground utilities which are often located in power line easements.

For information about planning and planting vegetation around electrical facilities, please visit: https://www.duke-energy.com/community/trees-and-rights-of-way/how-we-manage-trees/plan-before-you-plant.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida owns and operates a diverse generation mix, including renewables, providing about 8,800 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

With its Florida regional headquarters located in St. Petersburg, Fla., Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

