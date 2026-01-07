Duke Energy Florida unveils nation's first system capable of producing, storing and combusting 100% green hydrogen

The innovative DeBary Production Storage System will diversify and strengthen the company's generation fleet, creating value for customers and helping meet energy demand

DEBARY, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Duke Energy Florida unveiled its DeBary Hydrogen Production Storage System in Volusia County, the first demonstration project in the United States capable of using an end-to-end system to produce, store and combust up to 100% green hydrogen.

How it works

This one-of-its-kind system begins with Duke Energy Florida's existing DeBary solar site, which provides energy for two electrolyzer units that separate water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen atoms.

The resulting oxygen is released into the atmosphere, while the green hydrogen is delivered to reinforced containers for safe storage.

During times when energy demand is highest, the system delivers the stored green hydrogen to an existing combustion turbine that has been upgraded – using GE Vernova technology – to run on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen or up to 100% hydrogen.

Why it matters

This process makes the natural gas turbines more flexible and diversifies Duke Energy Florida's generation fleet to support the expansion of renewable energy.

Because the green hydrogen is an on-demand source of energy, the turbines can be turned on and off at any time – it is not dependent on the time of day or the weather.

The site's reliability allows for more renewable, yet intermittent, energy sources – like solar – that displace the cost of fuel for customers while still meeting rising customer demand.

What they're saying

"Diverse generation is strong, reliable generation," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president . "The DeBary hydrogen project underscores Duke Energy Florida's deep understanding of that notion and our commitment to making strategic infrastructure investments that will allow us to continue providing value for our customers while meeting their rapidly increasing demand for energy."

. "The DeBary hydrogen project underscores Duke Energy Florida's deep understanding of that notion and our commitment to making strategic infrastructure investments that will allow us to continue providing value for our customers while meeting their rapidly increasing demand for energy." "The DeBary system allows for safe, reliable generation and storage of clean energy," said Reggie Anderson, Duke Energy Florida vice president of regulated and renewable energy. "Duke Energy Florida is proud of this successful innovation and the lasting impact it will have on our industry, our company and, most importantly, our customers."

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Aly Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy