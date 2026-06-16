Duke Energy Foundation grants $77,500 to expand access to civic learning and remembrance across Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the final round of grants through the Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, $77,500 is being distributed to seven nonprofit organizations across Florida that are working to expand access to civic learning and remembrance. Among other projects, these efforts include a youth civics competition, a reenactment of the Declaration of Independence signing and the revitalization of a memorial honoring the state's Medal of Honor recipients.

Our view:

"As a proud history major, I know firsthand the value of a well-rounded civics education," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "The lessons of the past can be used every day, in every field, to help improve our communities and the world around us. I'm immensely grateful for the Duke Energy Foundation's support of organizations that have each made that important message part of their respective missions."

High-impact investments:

The Dunedin History Museum's Freedom in Focus: Florida's Legacy of Liberty exhibit – on display through Nov. 13 – invites visitors to explore the moments, ideas and documents that have shaped the nation and Florida's constitutional history, including interactive displays, interpretive panels and a guided timeline. The $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation also enabled the museum to launch a traveling Declaration of Independence signing project that will culminate in a special reenactment event on June 20.





exhibit – on display through Nov. 13 – invites visitors to explore the moments, ideas and documents that have shaped the nation and Florida's constitutional history, including interactive displays, interpretive panels and a guided timeline. The $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation also enabled the museum to launch a traveling Declaration of Independence signing project that will culminate in a special reenactment event on June 20. With $2,500 from the Duke Energy Foundation, the Duval Preservation Trust will open an immersive exhibit at the historic Duval-Metz House in Floral City to highlight the essential skills – from canoe carving to food gathering – that allowed the Seminole Tribe to adapt, survive and thrive in the Florida wilderness in the 1830s.





will open an immersive exhibit at the historic Duval-Metz House in Floral City to highlight the essential skills – from canoe carving to food gathering – that allowed the Seminole Tribe to adapt, survive and thrive in the Florida wilderness in the 1830s. The Florida Medal of Honor Memorial , leveraging $7,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation, recently beautified the memorial's .42-acre greenspace to ensure it remains a place of tranquility where members of the public can reflect on the sacrifices made by the state's 24 Medal of Honor recipients.





, leveraging $7,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation, recently beautified the memorial's .42-acre greenspace to ensure it remains a place of tranquility where members of the public can reflect on the sacrifices made by the state's 24 Medal of Honor recipients. A $15,000 award from the Duke Energy Foundation is helping the Marion County Board of County Commissioners host a series of events, including a gala, parade and fireworks display, in celebration of America250.





host a series of events, including a gala, parade and fireworks display, in celebration of America250. The Osceola Chamber Foundation used $8,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to put on the National Civics Bee, a regional civics competition for 6 th , 7 th and 8 th graders from throughout Central Florida, in April. Three winners received cash prizes and advanced to the Florida state finals on June 30.





used $8,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to put on the National Civics Bee, a regional civics competition for 6 , 7 and 8 graders from throughout Central Florida, in April. Three winners received cash prizes and advanced to the Florida state finals on June 30. To support its 5K Run & Walk in Orlando on Sept. 12, the Duke Energy Foundation granted the Tunnel to Towers Foundation $5,000. The funds will be used to facilitate the race, which pays homage to the firefighters, law enforcement officers and civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.





$5,000. The funds will be used to facilitate the race, which pays homage to the firefighters, law enforcement officers and civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. A $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to the University of Central Florida Research Foundation is helping sponsor WUCF's America250 programming, such as community events and original videos and podcasts that tell the story of Florida's role in the nation's founding.

Positive response:

Mike Borders, Florida Medal of Honor Memorial chairman : "The Florida Medal of Honor Memorial is proud to partner with Duke Energy in our effort to honor Florida's twenty-four incredible heroes – recipients of the Medal of Honor. The support from Duke Energy has helped us with our ADA compliance, education programs and Florida "native species" gardens. This is a great partnership and we are eternally grateful."





: "The Florida Medal of Honor Memorial is proud to partner with Duke Energy in our effort to honor Florida's twenty-four incredible heroes – recipients of the Medal of Honor. The support from Duke Energy has helped us with our ADA compliance, education programs and Florida "native species" gardens. This is a great partnership and we are eternally grateful." Jennifer Cook, WUCF executive director : "By honoring and elevating the voices that shape our region, we are creating intergenerational initiatives that invite Floridians of all ages to discover our shared history. Duke Energy's partnership allows WUCF to expand this work across the Sunshine State, giving families access to trusted content and community-based experiences. Together, we will ensure the legacy of America250 resonates with Floridians for generations to come."





: "By honoring and elevating the voices that shape our region, we are creating intergenerational initiatives that invite Floridians of all ages to discover our shared history. Duke Energy's partnership allows WUCF to expand this work across the Sunshine State, giving families access to trusted content and community-based experiences. Together, we will ensure the legacy of America250 resonates with Floridians for generations to come." Danela Gutierrez, Dunedin History Museum operations manager : "Just as energy has powered our homes and businesses for generations, civic engagement and education power the future of our community. Partnering with Duke Energy on Freedom in Focus: Florida's Legacy of Liberty for America250 reflects a shared commitment to keeping our community strong by connecting residents to both their history and their role in shaping what comes next."





: "Just as energy has powered our homes and businesses for generations, civic engagement and education power the future of our community. Partnering with Duke Energy on for America250 reflects a shared commitment to keeping our community strong by connecting residents to both their history and their role in shaping what comes next." Beth Kingston, Tunnel to Towers Foundation grant writer : "As we mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and 25 years since 9/11 – a reverent milestone that honors our heroes and the enduring promise to never forget – Tunnel to Towers remains steadfast in its programming that serves those who protect our independence. This is only possible with help from our generous supporters like Duke Energy who share our mission to honor our nation's heroes and their families."





: "As we mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and 25 years since 9/11 – a reverent milestone that honors our heroes and the enduring promise to never forget – Tunnel to Towers remains steadfast in its programming that serves those who protect our independence. This is only possible with help from our generous supporters like Duke Energy who share our mission to honor our nation's heroes and their families." Vaughn McIntire, Duval Preservation Trust Seminole exhibit project lead : "We are a volunteer-led historical property and therefore dependent upon generous partners like Duke Energy to make our displays open for the public to enjoy and learn about Floral City's rich history."





: "We are a volunteer-led historical property and therefore dependent upon generous partners like Duke Energy to make our displays open for the public to enjoy and learn about Floral City's rich history." John Newstreet, Osceola Chamber president and CEO : "Duke Energy's support was needed to reach students beyond county lines and expand awareness of the National Civics Bee and the importance of civic engagement as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday. The Osceola Chamber's tagline is 'business works better together,' and Duke Energy's involvement helped take this event and its impact to the next level."





: "Duke Energy's support was needed to reach students beyond county lines and expand awareness of the National Civics Bee and the importance of civic engagement as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday. The Osceola Chamber's tagline is 'business works better together,' and Duke Energy's involvement helped take this event and its impact to the next level." Carl Zalak III, Marion County Board of County Commissioners chairman: "Duke Energy's commitment to investing in communities extends far beyond infrastructure and service – it reflects a genuine dedication to education, civic engagement, historical preservation and community enrichment. Their partnership will allow us to create meaningful opportunities for residents to connect with our shared heritage while honoring the ideals that have guided our nation for 250 years."

Bigger picture:

These grants represent the third round of funds awarded under the Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, a more than $1 million investment in community‑driven projects throughout the company's six-state service area to recognize America's 250th anniversary. In Florida, the awards totaled $150,000, including $22,500 to help strengthen Florida communities and $50,000 to honor and support the state's veterans.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Aly Raschid

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SOURCE Duke Energy