Duke Energy Foundation invests more than $300,000 in workforce development initiatives to strengthen Indiana's talent pipeline

Funding will support workforce development and educational programs statewide, including in Bartholomew , Dearborn , Floyd , Hamilton , Howard , Huntington , Johnson , Knox , Lawrence , Morgan , Montgomery and Owen counties

PLAINFIELD, Ind., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding more than $300,000 in shareholder-funded grants to 16 organizations providing job search, education and specialized training opportunities for Hoosiers.

"The most important investment we can make is in the people and communities we serve," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "Our Workforce Development Program grants aim to meet the needs of local employers while also providing resources and education to individuals to set them up for success in the workforce of the future."

The Vincennes University Foundation is the recipient of a $50,000 grant that will provide scholarships for students enrolled in the university's newly launched Electric Battery Technician Training Program. To support the growth of electric battery manufacturers in the region, Vincennes University has partnered with the Battery Innovation Center and Radius Indiana to launch a 20-credit-hour program in which students can earn a certificate of completion in electronics technology with an electric battery certification. The first-of-its-kind pilot program will be conducted at [email protected] Technology Park in Martin County, Ind.

"As technology has advanced, the professional skills required for success and career advancement in our region have evolved," said Kristi Deetz, executive director of the Vincennes University Foundation and senior director of institutional advancement. "Through the generosity of partners like the Duke Energy Foundation, we're offering individuals the opportunity to master skills in the electric battery industry, opening the door to new career opportunities and meeting the workforce needs of local employers."

The grants are funded through the Duke Energy Foundation's Workforce Development Grant Program. For the past five years, the company has contributed more than $1.2 million in grant funding to organizations that are helping to strengthen Indiana's talent pipeline.

This year, grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Developmental Services Inc. (Howard County) – $20,000. Funds will support workforce development training for individuals with disabilities.

Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation (Hamilton County) – $10,000. Funds will support the expansion of educational opportunities at the Fishers Agripark, including the installation of an aquaponics lab and a composter powered by renewable energy.

Huntington University (Huntington County) – $10,000. Funds will equip Huntington University students with hands-on training to master skills needed for the Veterinary Technician National Exam to become registered veterinary technicians.

Ivy Tech Foundation (Johnson County) – $30,000. Funds will support the purchase of programmable logic controllers for Ivy Tech Franklin's Advanced Manufacturing Lab. This state-of-the-art lab will be used to teach courses in industrial technology and advanced automation and robotics.

Jefferson Community and Technical College Foundation (Southeast Indiana) – $15,000. Funds will support Jefferson Community & Technical College's Utility Technician Certificate program with the purchase of new equipment, materials and supplies that will enhance instruction and deepen students' learning experience.

New Albany Floyd County Schools/Prosser Career Education Center (Floyd County) – $15,000. Funds will provide career development services for area high school students to meet the region's workforce needs.

Purdue University (Bartholomew County) – $30,000. Funds will support the development of an electric vehicle technology certificate program, with specialized tracks available in electric vehicle development and service.

Sheridan Community Schools (Hamilton County) – $10,000. Funds will support various activities to expose students to careers in the energy industry.

Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board (Dearborn County) – $15,000. Funds will support individuals impacted by substance misuse with reintegration into the workforce, providing opportunities for occupational training and placement in high-wage, in-demand occupations.

Spencer-Owen County Economic Development Corporation (Owen County) – $25,000. Funds will support upskill training for Owen County residents and small business owners. Five training sessions will cover social media mastery, teamwork and interpersonal skills, QuickBooks and Excel training, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and digital branding.

Stonegate Arts & Education Center (Lawrence County) – $10,000. Funds will support a fall and spring camp for local high school students to learn about career opportunities in skilled trades.

The Pursuit Institute (Hamilton County) – $25,000. Funds will support the development of a mobile classroom to teach local pre-kindergarten through 10th grade students about sustainable energy.

Turning Point SOC (Howard County) – $20,000. Funds will support Recovery Café Kokomo's Skill Up program, which offers individuals recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues a path to employment with post-secondary education, certifications and licenses.

United Way of Central Indiana (Morgan County) – $10,000. Funds will support the YMCA of Morgan County's Center for Working Families program, which serves individuals and families with complimentary services designed to increase their economic mobility, including employment placement support and post-secondary training.

Vincennes University Foundation (Knox County) – $50,000. Funds will provide scholarships for students enrolled in Vincennes University's newly launched Electric Battery Technician Training program. The first-of-its-kind pilot program will be at [email protected] Technology Park in Martin County, Ind.

Wabash College (Montgomery County) – $15,000. Funds will support professional development opportunities for students to pursue career paths in engineering, energy and the environment.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

