Duke Energy helps customers stay energy smart as temperatures plunge with programs and tips to save money and energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a surge of winter cold sweeps in, Duke Energy is committed to helping customers manage energy costs during the coldest months of the year. Historically, January is the peak for energy use as heating systems work harder to keep homes comfortable. The colder it gets, the more energy is required – making now the perfect time to take action.

Easy-to-join programs and solutions that deliver real savings:

Enroll a qualifying smart thermostat and receive a $150 initial bill credit plus $50 annually for helping reduce demand during peak times.

EnergyWise Home for Duke Energy Progress customers

Home for Duke Energy Progress customers

Power Manager for Duke Energy Carolinas customers

Flex Savings Option: Sign up for time-of-use rates and you could lower your energy costs by shifting energy use, giving you more control over your bill.

Combine these programs with winter energy-saving tips to maximize savings:

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting.

Seal leaks and insulate to keep warm air inside.

Change air filters regularly for better efficiency.

Let the sun help heat your home by opening blinds and curtains during the day and closing them at night.

Operate ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down.

Our perspective:

"We want customers to feel supported and confident about their energy choices this winter," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Programs like Power Manager, EnergyWise Home and Flex Savings Option, along with following simple energy-saving tips, make it easier to manage energy use and find ways to save."

Why it matters: As temperatures fall, heating systems must work longer to keep homes comfortable. This uses more energy. Join 520,000 customers in the Carolinas who are already earning bill credits and saving energy with Power Manager/EnergyWise Home.

For more information and to enroll, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

