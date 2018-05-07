Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates

The solar installation is one of the largest of any K-12 school in Duke Energy's South Carolina service territory and was installed by Strata Solar. Duke Energy provided the school a $280,000 rebate for the system, which will be a tremendous learning tool for students once fully integrated into their STEM lesson plans.

"As a principal, it is always my goal to grow my students and prepare them for their desired career paths, many of which have yet to be created," said Kimberly Odom, principal of Independence Elementary. "The partnership with Duke Energy on the solar installation allows our school to be able to provide students with different learning opportunities that prepare them for future careers in the STEM field. This is a fantastic partnership and we look forward to leveraging this resource for many years to come."

Duke Energy's Solar Rebate Program has provided more than $50 million to help defray the upfront cost of solar installation to customers across the state. The rebate program was one of several solar initiatives made possible by Act 236, legislation that successfully spurred the South Carolina solar energy market, making it one of the top 10 states in the nation for solar energy. Now at full capacity, the program has been incredibly successful among customers across the state.

"Act 236 has been a game-changer for the growth of solar in the Palmetto State," said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy's state president in South Carolina. "That collaborative effort among solar developers, energy companies, environmentalists and other stakeholders has created jobs and allowed thousands of customers to participate in the renewable marketplace."

That growth spurred by Act 236 continues today as the price of solar installations are steadily declining, making the option a more affordable one for homes and businesses. In fact, more than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina have incorporated rooftop solar into their daily lives.

Duke Energy's Renewable Service Center, a call center designed to help customers through the solar installation process, counsels customers through their options to install solar energy throughout the year, regardless of what programs the company is offering. "Even though the Solar Rebate Program has now successfully reached capacity, our teammates at the solar service center are talking daily with customers to help them through the process of integrating renewables at their home or business," said Eric Clark, manager of the Renewable Service Center.

In addition to the rebate program, Duke Energy plans to launch a community solar program this year to let multiple customers share the economic benefits of a single solar facility. The company is also on track to complete plans to meet the goal of the law of adopting 53 megawatts of utility scale solar.

