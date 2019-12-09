Duke Energy Indiana winter assistance funds increase to $750,000

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has increased its winter assistance funding for qualifying Indiana customers who may struggle to pay their winter energy bills.

The company is contributing $650,000 for low-income customer energy assistance through its Helping Hand program this year. In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers and employees have contributed more than $96,000 through November, and more is expected in December, raising this year's total energy assistance to approximately $750,000. A portion of the company's funding is the result of an agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.

"We know the winter months can be a hardship for some, and each year our shareholders and customers contribute to help families and individuals who may be struggling to pay their winter energy bills," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "This year, to reach more customers in need, we are increasing our shareholder contribution by $150,000. Last year, we were able to help more than 3,700 Hoosiers who needed assistance paying their electricity bills."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's Energy Assistance Program, which determines eligibility and distributes the company's assistance funds.

"Our clients are most vulnerable during the winter, and no one should be left in the cold," said Elaine Zeider, manager of Family Services for the Area Five Agency on Aging and Community Services. "For years we've used Duke Energy's Helping Hand funds to keep Hoosiers warm and relieve some of the stress of winter bills."

For more information on the Helping Hand program, including eligibility for funds, participating agencies and how to make a donation, visit duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/helping-hand.

Winter Energy Saving Tips

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

One of the easiest things customers can do to support heating efficiency is to change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

For more information on how to cut costs and stay warm this winter, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings/winter-heating-energy-savings. Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money. For more information, visit duke-energy.com.

