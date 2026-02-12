Duke Energy leverages AI to protect customers and combat scams

AI technology proactively scans websites, social media and paid ads to detect scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is advancing its commitment to customer safety by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to detect scams targeting energy customers. This innovative technology scans websites, social media and paid advertisements for open-source social engineering threats, helping to protect customers from fraudulent schemes.

"As scammers become more sophisticated, Duke Energy is proactively working to protect customers from bad actors. Our commitment is to protect our communities and create a secure platform when managing their energy account. If something doesn't feel right, slow down, verify and report it – our team is here to help."

– Jessica Bishop, Duke Energy Senior Vice President of Customer Services Operations

What's new

Proactive detection: AI scans digital channels for open‑source social‑engineering threats – including fake ads and impostor helplines – and flags them for removal with the hosting platforms.

AI scans digital channels for open‑source social‑engineering threats – including fake ads and impostor helplines – and flags them for removal with the hosting platforms. Real‑world examples: Recent takedowns include a paid search ad impersonating Duke Energy with a bogus customer service number.

Why it matters now

Seasonal spike: Duke Energy saw thousands of scam reports across its service areas in 2025, with a notable spike in February, when many customers are seeking bill assistance.

Duke Energy saw thousands of scam reports across its service areas in 2025, with a notable spike in February, when many customers are seeking bill assistance. Industry mobilization: The company joined Piedmont Natural Gas, the Better Business Bureau and other utilities for the 10th annual Utility Scam Awareness Day in November to help customers slow down, verify and stop scams.

How customers can protect themselves

Slow down if a payment request feels urgent or threatening.

if a payment request feels urgent or threatening. Verify using only the official phone number or website listed on your Duke Energy bill.

using only the official phone number or website listed on your Duke Energy bill. Report suspected scams to Duke Energy and law enforcement: Use Duke Energy's Scam Reporting Tool, the BBB's Find and Report a Scam and the FTC's Consumer Advice resources.

Red flags: Scammers may demand immediate payment, threaten service cutoff or insist on prepaid cards or cryptocurrency, methods Duke Energy does not accept. The company will never specify how you must pay or threaten instant disconnection.

