Duke Energy named one of the World's Most Admired Companies, thanks to its commitment to innovation, sustainable business and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2024. This is the seventh consecutive year the company has made the list, ranking as one of the top four gas and electric utilities for the third year in a row.  

"Providing safe, reliable and affordable energy is foundational to serving our customers and communities. It is an honor for Duke Energy to be recognized by industry peers, directors and analysts in Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chair, president and CEO. "This recognition belongs to the talented, dedicated employees who deliver for our customers every day as we lead one of the nation's largest energy transitions."

To determine the industry rankings, executives, directors and industry analysts are independently surveyed and companies are rated on nine attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

Duke Energy's inclusion on the 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list builds on the company's recent recognition as one of the top 100 Most JUST Companies.

Recent company performance highlights

  • Supporting our communities – Duke Energy and its foundation marked the milestone of investing more than $70 million since the beginning of 2021 to support nonprofits and other programs dedicated to help those in need. The support centered on affordability-focused Duke Energy Foundation grants, utility bill pay assistance for low-income customers and energy efficiency programs.
  • Prioritizing grid reliability – Duke Energy continues modernizing and strengthening the nation's largest investor-owned grid. During Hurricane Idalia, self-healing grid technologies saved more than 7 million customer outage minutes in Florida.
  • Advancing the clean energy transition – The company remains on track to reach 30,000 megawatts of owned, operated or contracted renewables on its system by 2035.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

