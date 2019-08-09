Duke Energy names new South Carolina state president

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced a change in its executive leadership in South Carolina that will continue the company's long-standing commitment to its 760,000 electric and 162,000 gas customers in the Palmetto State.

Michael Callahan – currently vice president of investor relations – will succeed Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe as South Carolina state president.

Callahan, 44, will manage state and local regulatory and government relations in South Carolina. He will work closely with the corporate and regulatory strategy team to advance legislative, rate and regulatory initiatives in the state. His team also leads community relations for Duke Energy across the Palmetto State. As the state president, Callahan will manage continued efforts to engage and work with customers and stakeholders across many topics, including the growth of renewables, the advancement of electrification efforts, strategic philanthropic initiatives and grassroots engagement with customers big and small.

Ghartey-Tagoe, 56, will become executive vice president, chief legal officer. In this role, he will be the primary legal advisor to Duke Energy's board of directors and senior management, and lead the Office of the General Counsel, which includes the company's legal, corporate governance, ethics and compliance, and audit functions.

"Michael's many years of experience throughout the company have prepared him well for this critical role," said Lloyd Yates, executive vice president customer and delivery operations, and president, Carolinas region. "In his new role, he will build on the great progress Kodwo and team have already accomplished, and he will continue to advocate for policies and practices that meet the energy needs of our customers and South Carolina in cost-effective, environmentally sound ways."

In his role as vice president of investor relations, Callahan oversaw Duke Energy's investor relations and shareholder services organizations. Before that, he served as director of regulated utilities forecasting for Duke Energy, where he was responsible for preparing and consolidating regulated utility forecasts to support financial planning and strategic decision-making activities.

Callahan joined Duke Energy in 2002. Prior to joining Duke Energy, Callahan was a senior consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

A native of Fulton, N.Y., Callahan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a Master of Business of Administration degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is also a certified public accountant in both North Carolina and New York.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

