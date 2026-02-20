Duke Energy nuclear fleet sets new all-time reliability record, delivers value for customers

Record capacity factor of 96.9% reached in 2025, marking new record for plant reliability

Nuclear plants delivered approximately $600 million in savings for customers through federal nuclear production tax credits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's nuclear fleet set a new reliability record in 2025, providing communities across the Carolinas with around-the-clock power customers can count on. Steady, predictable output from nuclear units strengthens grid reliability and helps manage system costs, directly supporting growing energy needs.

By the numbers:

Duke Energy's nuclear plants were generating power a combined 96.9% of the time in 2025, a new record for systemwide capacity factor.

of the time in 2025, a new record for systemwide capacity factor. The fleet's strong performance resulted in approximately $600 million in federal nuclear production tax credits, which are directly passed on to customers to help reduce costs.

in federal nuclear production tax credits, which are directly passed on to customers to help reduce costs. Duke Energy operates 11 nuclear units at six sites across the Carolinas, making nuclear energy the company's largest generation source in the region.

nuclear units at six sites across the Carolinas, making nuclear energy the company's largest generation source in the region. The fleet provides power to more than 8 million homes across the region with consistent, around-the-clock performance.

What they're saying:

Kelvin Henderson, chief nuclear officer for Duke Energy: "This new record shows the unmatched reliability our nuclear plants deliver every day. It demonstrates the value we're committed to providing for our customers, and it reflects the skill and dedication of the teams who operate these facilities with excellence."

Looking ahead: Duke Energy's nuclear strategy – extending operational lifespan, conducting power uprates to gain more capacity from existing infrastructure, and engaging in advanced reactor development – builds on year‑over‑year gains in output.

The result is dependable, low‑cost power that helps meet growing energy demands in the Carolinas and strengthens long‑term energy security.

Nuclear fleet snapshot:

Plant Capacity (MW) Units Location Brunswick Nuclear Plant 1,870 MW 2 units Southport, N.C. Harris Nuclear Plant 964 MW 1 unit New Hill, N.C. McGuire Nuclear Station 2,316 MW 2 units Huntersville, N.C. Catawba Nuclear Station 2,310 MW 2 units York, S.C. Oconee Nuclear Station 2,554 MW 3 units Seneca, S.C. Robinson Nuclear Plant 759 MW 1 unit Hartsville, S.C.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Kelly Woods

24-hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy