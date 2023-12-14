Duke Energy offers programs to save on heating costs this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent dips in temperatures signaling winter's arrival, Duke Energy urges its North Carolina customers to take advantage of tools to help keep their heating costs lower this season.

Two examples of programs that Duke Energy is encouraging customers to explore this winter are the Smart Thermostat Program and Usage Alerts, which are tools to help customers proactively manage their energy usage.

The Smart Thermostat Program, branded Power Manager® in the Duke Energy Carolinas service territory and EnergyWise® Home in the Duke Energy Progress service area, incentivizes North Carolina customers, who have a smart thermostat and qualified electric heating, to allow the company to make minor adjustments to their thermostats and HVAC systems during peak electric demand periods. Events may occur a few times each month and typically last two to three hours. Customers who enroll receive an initial $75 bill credit plus an annual $25 bill credit for staying in the program.

For customers without a smart thermostat, Duke Energy offers products for sale in its Online Savings Store, the cost of which can be offset by the program enrollment bill credit.

Duke Energy also recently launched a new feature for its Usage Alerts program. A new end-of-cycle feature predicts a customer's energy usage and cost amount at the end of the billing cycle in addition to the mid-cycle alert customers were already receiving. These new alerts help provide Duke Energy customers greater insight into their usage each month.

Also, when customers enroll to receive these alerts, they now have access to a digital self-service tool that can identify Duke Energy programs that best meet their needs, ranging from energy efficiency programs to flexible payment options.

"These programs are designed to give our customers greater control of their electric use and provide them with more options to save money," said Harry Sideris, executive vice president, Customer Experience, Services and Solutions. "Our goal is to develop innovative solutions and self-service platforms allowing our customers to make informed decisions for energy use in their households."

In addition to these resources, Duke Energy continues to offer programs for payment flexibility through its Budget Billing , Pick Your Due Date and Installment Payment Plan options.

For customers who qualify, Duke Energy's partnerships with community and state agencies can help them access a range of Duke Energy, state and federal assistance programs to include:

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP): Provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible North Carolina households pay their energy bills during winter months.

households pay their energy bills during winter months. Crisis Intervention Program (CIP): Covers heating- and cooling-related crises and is available throughout the year.

Weatherization Program: Available in some Duke Energy service territories to help income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through energy conservation measures like weatherstripping and HVAC repairs or replacements.

Share the Light Fund®: Assists qualifying customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Employees, customers and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds.

For more information on programs available in their community, customers can visit duke-energy.com or call the Customer Care number listed on their energy bill.

