Duke Energy, Pasco-Hernando State College spotlight efforts to elevate next generation of engineering professionals during National Engineers Week

National Engineers Week, Feb 19-25 , highlights the importance of engineering and technology professionals

Recent grant provides scholarship assistance to 20 engineering/drafting students at Pasco-Hernando State College

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Engineers Week, Duke Energy and Pasco-Hernando State College (PHSC) highlight efforts to support engineering achievement and career attainment within Pasco and Hernando counties.

National Engineers Week, a weeklong celebration known as EWeek, is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers.

PHSC offers a plethora of degrees and programs, such as engineering technology, drafting and design, to prepare students for employment in engineering positions.

Last year, the PHSC Foundation received a $40,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to provide scholarship assistance to 20 students pursuing engineering, design and drafting degrees. The scholarships are specifically intended to motivate and prepare students, especially those from underrepresented communities, to pursue and attain engineering careers.

"The engineering technology program develops PHSC students for skills in mechatronics, pneumatics and hydraulics, and automation as tomorrow's manufacturer," said Dr. Alysen S. Heil, Ed.D., Dean, Workforce Development and Career & Technical Education at PHSC. "By engaging PHSC students with the skills listed above, we are helping them become marketable for many of the emerging manufacturers in the Pasco and Hernando area. We are grateful for Duke Energy's continued support of this valuable program."

The grant leveraged matching funds for up to 30 more scholarships for first-generation students, as well as help for students to earn industry certifications. The funding also supported the Cybersecurity Hackathon, where more than 35 students participated in an ethical hacking competition while gaining experience in the field of cybersecurity, as well as the SkillsUSA program.

The recent grant adds to a long-standing history of support from Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation. Since 2017, Duke Energy and its foundation have given more than $190,000 in scholarships and program support to PHSC.

"Duke Energy engineers, whether they work in chemical, civil, mechanical, electrical, environmental and many other disciplines, are crucial to our company's success and vision of a cleaner energy future," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We are proud to support PHSC in their work to engage students in engineering. Programs like these are helping students with different backgrounds and abilities gain the skills needed to attain engineering careers and become the next generation of critical thinkers, leaders and problem solvers."

For more information about the engineering programs and certificates at PHSC, visit https://phsc.edu/academics/programs/engineering.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

