Duke Energy power plant employees give back to surrounding communities with more than $60,000 in grants to area nonprofits

03 Oct, 2023, 10:12 ET

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power plant employees at Cayuga Station, Edwardsport Station and Gibson Station are awarding $60,000 in Duke Energy Foundation grants to eight charitable organizations in the communities where they live and work.

"Giving back to our communities is deeply embedded in everything we do," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "I'm proud of the way our plant employees demonstrate genuine care and compassion for their neighbors, and we're pleased they've chosen to support a wide array of causes that are making a difference in the lives of those we serve."

Employees at each power plant were invited to nominate charities of their choice to support. Those nominations were then brought before a committee of plant management and employees who ultimately selected the organizations that would receive Foundation funds.

"Many of our employees dedicate their time and talents outside of work to various causes in the community," said Bill Luke, vice president of Midwest generation at Duke Energy. "And while each of our teammates has a unique cause they're passionate about – be it building safe and affordable homes for families in need or supporting children entering foster care – each is an opportunity for us to drive change that will have lasting benefits for our plant neighbors."

Duke Energy employees have a long tradition of supporting their communities, not only with their dollars, but also with their time. Last year, Duke Energy Indiana employees and retirees contributed nearly $360,000 to charitable organizations and nearly 11,900 hours of volunteer time.

"We believe it's important to give back to the communities that we're a part of," said Jeremy Price, technical and maintenance manager at Cayuga Station. "Each of these nonprofit organizations has a great history of supporting our employees and the surrounding communities. We're eager to see how these funds benefit our neighbors and the places we call home."

Cayuga Station employees awarded grants to the following organizations:

  • Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department – $5,000
  • Ivy Tech Community College$5,000
  • Parke County Community Foundation – $5,000
  • Vermillion County Community Improvement Fund – $5,000

Edwardsport Station employees awarded grants to the following organizations:

  • City of Bicknell$10,000
  • North Knox Social Ministries – $10,000

Gibson Station employees awarded grants to the following organizations:

  • Habitat for Humanity of Gibson County$10,000
  • The Isaiah 1:17 Project – $10,000

Duke Energy Foundation 

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholders. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

