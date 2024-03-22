Duke Energy Progress looks to add solar power in eastern South Carolina as part of diverse plan to support booming growth

Robinson Solar Center will be key next step to transitioning to cleaner energy economy for the state

Project builds on long history of powering the economy of the Pee Dee region

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Progress today requested approval by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) to build and own a 76-megawatt utility-scale solar power facility adjacent to the existing Robinson Nuclear Plant site located in both Chesterfield and Darlington counties.

"Making smart investments in South Carolina's energy future is a priority for Duke Energy – one that focuses on delivering reliable, affordable service every day to the customers and communities we serve, and on transitioning to cleaner energy options and a lower carbon future," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "The proposed Robinson Solar Center is part of the thousands of megawatts of solar that will help us do that."

If approved, construction is expected to begin on the approximate 345-acre existing site in 2026 with the facility targeting full operation in 2027. The facility will provide fuel-free power to meet the growing needs of the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. For more information on the project, visit duke-energy.com/RobinsonSolarCenter.

A diverse energy mix

From population growth to the expansion of manufacturing and other major economic development wins, South Carolina is booming. According to the Census Bureau, the Palmetto State had the fastest growing population in the nation in 2023, largely due to the tremendous impact of the state's economic prosperity.

Transitioning to cleaner energy sources like solar, while also meeting growing energy needs, requires a diverse mix of resources like the Robinson Solar Center to ensure continued and future reliability.

"We are using an 'all-of-the-above' approach that incorporates renewables like solar, next-generation and existing nuclear, natural gas and hydroelectric sources," Callahan said. "This diverse mix will help Duke Energy meet customer expectations for cleaner energy while also reliably powering communities across the state."

Nuclear remains critical to state's future

For more than 50 years, Robinson Nuclear Plant has played a critical role in powering communities in the Pee Dee region and continues to be an essential part of the company's current and future diverse energy mix.

Nuclear is the only carbon-free generation source that is available 24/7 in every type of weather. Duke Energy intends to relicense its entire nuclear fleet (11 reactors at six plant sites in the Carolinas). We expect to submit Robinson Nuclear Plant's license renewal application in 2025 to allow it to continue reliable, clean, cost-competitive operations for our customers for decades to come.

Duke Energy Progress

Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 29,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

