Duke Energy promotes Karn as vice president for regulatory affairs and policy for Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has promoted Kelley Karn to the newly created office of vice president for regulatory affairs and policy for Indiana.

Since 2006, Karn served as the utility's lead regulatory attorney in Indiana and has led legal and regulatory initiatives with state and federal regulators. She was promoted to deputy general counsel in 2008.

In her new role, Kelley will be responsible for relationships and advocacy with stakeholder groups and key state executive agencies including the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, as well as the governor's office. She will also fill policy committee needs for the company at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Indiana Manufacturers Association and the Indiana Energy Association.

Additionally, Karn will provide leadership and strategic direction for the development and coordination of comprehensive energy policy strategies for Duke Energy Indiana.

"There is no one better qualified to fill this new position than Kelley," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. "While serving as lead regulatory attorney, Kelley and her team have worked hard to create long-lasting stakeholder relationships that have resulted in constructive regulatory and legal outcomes. She will play a large role in moving the company forward in this period of rapid change in our industry."

Karn earned her bachelor's degree in government, international relations and public policy from the University of Notre Dame, graduating cum laude. Her juris doctor degree is from the Indiana University School of Law – Indianapolis, where she graduated summa cum laude. She is admitted to the Indiana Bar.

Karn and her husband, Ron, have three sons and live in Noblesville.

The company also announced that Beth Heneghan, who is associate general counsel, will move up to take Karn's role as deputy general counsel and lead regulatory attorney in Indiana.

Heneghan has been legal counsel for Duke Energy focusing on Indiana regulatory work since 2008, and was promoted to her current role as Associate General Counsel in 2012. She has been instrumental in many key regulatory outcomes for Duke Energy Indiana, including her work with both the Edwardsport IGCC plant as well as coal ash basin closures. With her depth of experience, she is well positioned to lead the Indiana regulatory legal team.

Heneghan and her husband, Mike, live in Indianapolis with their five children.

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 850,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

