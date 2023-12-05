Duke Energy proposes energy efficiency enhancements and innovative pilot programs for South Carolina customers

Options will expand on industry-leading efforts to save energy and money

New programs will make it easier for many customers to make needed efficiency upgrades

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's utilities in South Carolina are proposing new and enhanced energy efficiency programs to help customers save energy and money, expanding on the companies' industry-leading success in implementing programs that to date have saved more than 3.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity and $6.5 billion for customers in the Carolinas.

The proposals from Duke Energy Carolinas (DEC) and Duke Energy Progress (DEP) – if approved by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) – will continue to shrink the challenge of serving the region's fast-growing electricity needs by delivering cost-effective energy savings.

"Our customers have been clear in telling us they want options that give them more control over their energy usage and provide help for those who might struggle to make their homes more efficient," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "We believe these programs can make a big difference to the quality of life of many customers across the state."

Two new pilot programs focus on innovative ways to address the needs of the most vulnerable customers by making their homes safer and more energy efficient. They include:

High-Energy Use Pilot (DEP) – Through this program, the company will partner with nonprofit agencies to supply energy improvements and home repairs where needed, targeting low-income homes that have much higher-than-average electricity use. The program will launch initially working alongside the City of Sumter and Sumter County through Sumter United Ministries, a community organization with a long history of working to improve the housing stock of its vulnerable citizens in the county. This initiative will allow customers in Sumter to get a complete home overhaul, leaving them with more efficient, safer homes and lower electric bills. Additional DEP communities are encouraged to participate in the program as well.

Tariffed On-Bill Pilot (DEP) – This program will enable customers to make investments in energy efficiency upgrades that will be repaid as part of the monthly electric bill associated with the premises through a monthly charge.

"Sumter United Ministries and Duke Energy have something in common – we care about our neighbors and that is the key in any great community partnership," said Mark Champagne, executive director of Sumter United Ministries. "For 13 years, Sumter United Ministries has been making homes in Sumter County safe, dry, secure and accessible. We see the great need to keep people in their home and prevent them from being uninhabitable. Our hope is to repair 25-30 homes every year. We are happy to team up with Duke Energy in the effort."

Proposals before the PSCSC would also modify two existing programs that have been helping customers save energy and money for many years. They are:

Weatherization Program Modifications (DEC) – An income-qualified program that operates in partnership with community action agencies, the proposed modifications would expand the class of eligible customers and align the program across both utilities by adjusting incentives and reflecting current federal standards.

Home Energy House Call Program Enhancements (DEC and DEP) – This program provides in-home energy audits to single family homeowners. The enhancement will allow renters, multifamily residents and residents of manufactured homes to participate with a virtual option.

Duke Energy Carolinas/Duke Energy Progress

Duke Energy serves about 830,000 households and businesses in South Carolina through two utilities, Duke Energy Carolinas – serving primarily the Upstate including Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties – and Duke Energy Progress, with customers in the northeastern part of the state including Florence, Darlington and Sumter counties.

Duke Energy Carolinas owns 19,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.8 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy Progress owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 29,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy