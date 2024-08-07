Duke Energy ramps up support ahead of Tropical Storm Debby; donates $50,000 to the American Red Cross

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Tropical Storm Debby makes its way into the Carolinas tomorrow, Duke Energy has 7,500 lineworkers, vegetation management and other workers, including 300 traveling from the Midwest to help support storm restoration efforts.

"With safety as our guiding principle, we are strategically staging crews across the Carolinas to be ready to respond as soon as conditions are safe to do so," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy storm director for the Carolinas. "We continue to encourage our customers to prepare for the impending storm."

Also, in advance of the storm, the Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster response and relief efforts.

"The American Red Cross is proud of our partnership with Duke Energy and value the support of the Duke Energy Foundation for disaster relief, especially now as we assist scores of communities affected by the devastating flooding of Tropical Storm Debby," said Allison Q. Taylor, chief executive officer, North Carolina Region, American Red Cross.

Over the past five years, Duke Energy and its Foundation have donated more than $2.8 million to the American Red Cross in support of disaster relief.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app for weather safety. The latest version of the app is free, available in both English and Spanish and offers a variety of features including emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

Safety information

The safety of our customers and communities is important. Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after a hurricane or other severe weather. Below are some tips.

Before the storm

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio, TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.

Electrical safety guidelines for floods

If rising water threatens your home or business – or if you evacuate due to flooding – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed electrical lines.

Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed electrical lines.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands, or while standing on a wet or damp surface.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

After the storm

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

For more tips on how to prepare for storm season, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

Reporting an outage

Customers are encouraged to sign up for alerts and know how to report an outage. Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts. If you lose power, text OUT to 57801, report online or through the mobile app, or call 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

