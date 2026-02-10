Duke Energy reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has posted its fourth-quarter and year-end 2025 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.

Harry Sideris, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET today.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 833.470.1428 in the U.S. or 929.526.1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 807396. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by Feb. 11.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.8 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

