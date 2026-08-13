Duke Energy restores 85% of Greater Cincinnati outages; crews on track to restore nearly all remaining outages Thursday

CINCINNATI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews have restored nearly 223,000 outages across Greater Cincinnati since the first of several major storm systems caused severe destruction across the region 48 hours ago.

The following outage figures are as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. Refer to the Duke Energy Outage Map for up-to-date figures and estimated restoration times.



OUTAGES RESTORED CURRENT OUTAGES OHIO 186,418 32,485 KENTUCKY 36,235 6,376 TOTAL 222,653 38,861

Note: Duke Energy serves about 765,000 electric customers in Ohio and 155,000 electric customers in Kentucky.

The latest

Major storms on Tuesday and Wednesday caused more than 261,000 customer outages across Greater Cincinnati. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Duke Energy restored 85% of these outages.

Nearly all Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky customers who remain without power and can safely receive service will have their service restored on Thursday.

All customers who lost power on Tuesday or Wednesday can find their estimated restoration times on Duke Energy's Outage Map.

The estimated restoration times shown on the map reflect the latest time by which Duke Energy expects to restore service to the majority of impacted customers. Many of these customers will have power restored sooner than the posted estimate.

Storm workers have been challenged by extensive storm damage, hazardous conditions and several rounds of severe weather that followed the initial storm. For safety purposes, workers must pause their restoration efforts when lightning and high winds are present.

Duke Energy has brought in more than 2,000 lineworkers, tree trimmers and other storm workers, including Duke Energy workers from Indiana and the Carolinas, to help restore power in Greater Cincinnati.

To support communities affected by the storms, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed $100,000 in grants to organizations providing food, shelter and recovery assistance across the region.

Our view

Andy Cassidy, Duke Energy storm director:

"Thanks to the dedication of our crews and support teams, we've made substantial progress restoring power across the region, but there is still important work to do.

"We appreciate our customers' patience and support as crews continue working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.

"And we ask everyone to please keep their distance from active work zones and our storm workers. This will ensure your safety as well as allow our storm workers to remain focused on restoring power and keeping themselves and their teammates safe."

Safety reminder

Report hazards: Call 911 and Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky at 800.543.5599.

Keep roads clear: Move over for first responders and utility trucks and treat intersections with nonworking signals as four-way stops.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky, subsidiaries of Duke Energy, provide electric service to 920,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 563,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

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SOURCE Duke Energy