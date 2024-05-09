Duke Energy restores power to more than 180,000 customers, after severe storms hit the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 9 a.m., Duke Energy has restored power to more than 180,000 customers impacted by severe storms that occurred Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. The majority of customers are expected to be restored by tonight, with some customers in the hardest-hit areas experiencing power outages into Friday.

"We are committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on for our customers," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's Carolinas storm director. "Our crews will continue to restore power after many areas experienced extensive structural damage."

Duke Energy will continue to update estimated restoration times throughout the day for all customers.

"We appreciate our customers' patience as we work to restore power and encourage them to prepare for another round of potentially damaging storms in the Carolinas later today," said Hollifield.

Important safety tips

If you are driving and come across a utility crew working along the road to repair power, move over or slow down to keep crews and yourself safe. It's not just a good idea – it's the law.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, fences or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST exit the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

A generator can be very useful during a power outage but remember to always follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation.

Please watch for utility crews and turn the generator off when crews are in your area. The electrical load on the power lines can be hazardous for crews making repairs.

If rising water threatens your home – or if you evacuate your home – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

Outage reporting

To stay informed about the status of power outages, customers should sign up for Outage Alerts. If already enrolled, take this time to ensure all contact information is accurate and up to date using the Manage Alerts link at duke-energy.com/OutageAlerts .

Customers experiencing an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

Customer service specialists will be available to manage customer calls should the need arise, with additional corporate responders from across all Duke Energy jurisdictions available to assist as needed.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

