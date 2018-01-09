Duke Energy to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results on Feb. 20

In addition to discussing the fourth quarter and year-end 2017 financial results, the company will provide its 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range and other business and financial updates.

The conference call will be hosted by Lynn Good, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (www.duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 888-428-9473 in the United States or 719-325-4869 outside the United States. The confirmation code is 5459491. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 1 p.m. ET, March 2, 2018, by calling 888-203-1112 in the United States or 719-457-0820 outside the United States and using the code 5459491. An audio replay and transcript will also be available by accessing the investors' section of the company's website.

About Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

Media Contact: Catherine Butler

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Mike Callahan

Office: 704.382.0459

