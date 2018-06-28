Duke Energy to deliver more than $140 million in annual savings to Indiana customers from new federal tax law

"The federal tax act is an opportunity for us to lower customer bills and help offset future rising costs," said Duke Energy Indiana President Melody Birmingham-Byrd. "We've reached an agreement to pass along tax savings embedded in our electric rates over the next two years. It's a constructive agreement that reduces rates while still preserving our credit quality, which is important for keeping customer bills low."

Duke Energy began reflecting the lower federal tax rate in customer bills earlier in 2018 when filing new electric bill riders with the state utility regulatory commission. In addition to the tax reductions in bill riders, the settlement proposes reducing base rates in September 2018 to reflect the lower tax rate. The settlement also includes refunds of accumulated deferred taxes in 2018 and 2020.

The cumulative impact of all these steps is a 5.6 percent average rate reduction by 2020, with most of the savings beginning in 2018. Additional savings as a result of the federal tax act and the settlement will be reflected in future filings before state utility regulators.The amount of the tax savings will vary by customer class. An average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month will save $7.33 per month from the Tax Reform Act.

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the United States. Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure business unit serves approximately 7.5 million customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure business unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Its Commercial Renewables business unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the United States.

Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

