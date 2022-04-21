Duke Energy to hold annual shareholders meeting online May 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) will hold its annual shareholders meeting online on Thursday, May 5, at 1 p.m. ET.

Duke Energy Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good will provide an overview of the company's 2021 performance and strategy for the future.

Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote on company and shareholder proposals, and submit questions.

Questions will be answered either during the meeting or afterward through a web posting.

Information about how shareholders can access the meeting online or by phone is available in Duke Energy's proxy statement . Google Chrome is the recommended browser for online access.

