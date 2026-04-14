Duke Energy to hold annual shareholders meeting online May 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) will hold its annual shareholders meeting online on Thursday, May 7, at 1 p.m. ET.

Duke Energy President and CEO Harry Sideris will provide an overview of the company's 2025 performance and energy modernization progress to meet growing demand and continue delivering value for stakeholders.

Shareholders will be able to participate in the online meeting, vote on company proposals and submit questions.

Questions will be answered either during the meeting or afterward through a web posting.

Information about how shareholders can access the meeting online or by phone is available in Duke Energy's proxy statement. Google Chrome is the recommended browser for online access.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Gillian Moore

24-hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst Contact: Mike Switzer

Office: 704.382.6473

SOURCE Duke Energy