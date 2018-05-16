Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy

DEC will purchase all of the energy generated by these facilities for five years through power purchase agreements with Northbrook Energy.

"This sale will deliver long-term benefits for our customers and shareholders," said Randy Herrin, Duke Energy Vice President, Carolinas Regulated Renewables. "Over the past few years, the cost to operate these facilities has risen significantly. Through this transaction, the plants will continue to serve our customers with clean renewable energy, but at a lower cost."

"Northbrook is pleased with the opportunity to supplement its renewable hydroelectric portfolio in the Carolinas and leverage its local operating efficiencies," said Chuck Ahlrichs, President of Northbrook Energy. "Nearly 22 years after our first purchase of hydropower assets from Duke Energy, we are excited to build on our success in the region by expanding employment opportunities and proffering hydropower's baseload capabilities in support of the region's demonstrated desire to deploy intermittent renewables such as wind and solar."

Northbrook Energy is a privately-held, independent power producer that has been in the hydroelectric business for more than 30 years. The company operates hydro assets in 12 states, including the Carolinas. Northbrook partnered with New Energy Capital Partners, LLC to finance the acquisition of these hydroelectric plants.

Based on the upkeep investments needed over time, DEC determined it was in the best interest of customers to sell the facilities. Financial terms of the transaction, which will result in net savings for customers over time, are not being disclosed presently. DEC will seek approval from state regulators to establish a regulatory asset for the retail portion of the difference between sales proceeds and net book value.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to transfer the hydroelectric licenses to Northbrook Energy, as well as other state regulatory approvals.

Northbrook Energy will be required to comply with all FERC license requirements as well as existing agreements entered into by DEC, which Northbrook will assume.

Closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2019.

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas owns nuclear, coal, natural gas, renewables and hydroelectric generation. That diverse fuel mix provides approximately 19,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to about 2.5 million customers in a 24,000-square-mile service area of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy Carolinas is a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK).

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Northbrook Energy

Northbrook Energy is a privately held independent power producer that has been acquiring and operating renewable, hydroelectric facilities throughout the U.S for over 30 years. The company has invested alongside its partners, transacting with public and private companies including independent power producers, investor-owned utilities, manufacturers, counties and municipalities. Through Northbrook's fully-owned operations, maintenance and asset management company, Northbrook Power Management LLC, the company provides turn-key O&M services to private equity and pension funds, infrastructure companies, utilities, municipalities and insurers.

Additional information about Northbrook is available at nbenergy.com and northbrookpower.com.

