Duke Energy to sell stake in Pioneer Transmission joint venture to John Laing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its 50% ownership interest in Pioneer Transmission LLC (Pioneer) to John Laing Group (John Laing), an international investor and active manager of core infrastructure assets.

Pioneer, a joint venture with American Electric Power (AEP), is a 42.5-mile, 765-kilovolt transmission line with its associated substation assets. The line was placed in service in 2018 and extends from Greentown Station to Reynolds Station – west of Lafayette, Ind. Pioneer is independent of Duke Energy Indiana.

Duke Energy will use the proceeds from the sale to invest in its clean energy transition in its state-regulated utilities.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

BMO Capital Markets is serving as financial advisor to Duke Energy for this transaction. Holland & Hart LLP is serving as legal counsel to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and advanced nuclear.

Forward-Looking Information

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will," "potential," "forecast," "target," "outlook," "guidance," and similar expressions. Various factors may cause actual results to be materially different than the suggested outcomes within forward-looking statements; accordingly, there is no assurance that such results will be realized. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in Duke Energy's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements might not occur or might occur to a different extent or at a different time than Duke Energy has described. Duke Energy expressly disclaims an obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

