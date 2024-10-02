Duke Energy updated b-roll and photos available for today's Helene response efforts

Spartanburg, SC self-contained crew staging site

self-contained crew staging site Field interviews with lineworkers and engineers working in hardest hit areas

B-roll of mobile substation being installed in Asheville, NC area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New b-roll and photos of Duke Energy's Helene response are now available. Visit the Duke Energy News Center for downloadable B-roll and high-resolution images.

More information on Duke Energy's power restoration efforts and more is available at duke-energy.com/outages.

