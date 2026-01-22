Duke Energy urges Carolinas customers to prepare for multiday outages from Winter Storm Fern

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is preparing for Winter Storm Fern and encourages customers across the Carolinas to prepare now and stay safe ahead of possible multiday power outages.

The latest

Winter Storm Fern could bring snow, sleet or freezing rain as soon as Saturday, creating hazardous travel conditions and, in areas with heavy ice accumulation, the potential for extended outages.

Winter precipitation can increase the risk of power outages. A quarter inch of ice can bring down trees and branches onto power lines. A half inch or more can weigh down the lines themselves. Six inches of heavy, wet snow can cause similar problems.

Tree and vegetation crews are trimming in advance of the storm to reduce outage risks.

More than 18,000 workers will be ready to respond as soon as conditions are safe. This includes Duke Energy lineworkers based in the Carolinas, third-party vegetation and power line crews, and Duke Energy lineworkers from Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Duke Energy serves about 4.7 million electric customers in the Carolinas – about 3.8 million in North Carolina and nearly 860,000 in South Carolina.

What Duke Energy is doing

Monitoring forecasts from its meteorologists.

forecasts from its meteorologists. Mobilizing thousands of lineworkers, tree crews and support staff across the Carolinas.

thousands of lineworkers, tree crews and support staff across the Carolinas. Staging equipment in key areas for faster response.

equipment in key areas for faster response. Setting up mobile command centers, staging sites and basecamps to accommodate visiting storm workers.

mobile command centers, staging sites and basecamps to accommodate visiting storm workers. Preparing to rapidly deploy damage assessors, tree crews and lineworkers once conditions are safe for travel.

to rapidly deploy damage assessors, tree crews and lineworkers once conditions are safe for travel. Coordinating with local and state emergency management officials.

What customers should do right now

Make a plan and prepare an emergency kit: This includes charging phones, gathering flashlights and extra batteries, and other easy, critical actions.

This includes charging phones, gathering flashlights and extra batteries, and other easy, critical actions. Use the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app: The free app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, offers emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

The free app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, offers emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts. Download or update the Duke Energy smartphone app: Available via Apple Store or Google Play.

Available via Apple Store or Google Play. Confirm Duke Energy account login info: Log in via My Account or mobile app to review and update contact info and communications preferences.

Log in via My Account or mobile app to review and update contact info and communications preferences. Sign up for outage alerts : Receive outage information and restoration updates by text, phone or email.

: Receive outage information and restoration updates by text, phone or email. Know how to report an outage: Submit outage reports online, via mobile app, by texting OUT to 57801 or calling 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

What customers should expect

Safety first: Stay away from downed power lines and storm debris. Use generators safely and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Stay away from downed power lines and storm debris. Use generators safely and follow the manufacturer's instructions. Grid improvements help speed restoration: Duke Energy has upgraded poles and wires, placed outage-prone lines underground and added smart, self-healing technology that can reroute power automatically – helping reduce outages and speed restoration.

Duke Energy has upgraded poles and wires, placed outage-prone lines underground and added smart, self-healing technology that can reroute power automatically – helping reduce outages and speed restoration. Outages still possible: Despite these improvements, severe weather can still cause extended outages, especially in areas with downed trees or debris.

Despite these improvements, severe weather can still cause extended outages, especially in areas with downed trees or debris. Restoration takes time: Crews will begin assessing damage and restoring power as soon as it's safe. In some areas, restoration may be delayed due to blocked roads, hidden damage or hazardous travel conditions.

Our view

Rick Canavan, Duke Energy storm director: "While the forecast is still uncertain, it's very possible that we could experience the Carolinas' most extreme winter storm in over 20 years.

"Our teams are tracking this storm closely, getting equipment and crews in place now so we can respond quickly once it's safe. Because winter weather can change quickly, we want customers to have the information they need and be prepared before conditions deteriorate."

More information

