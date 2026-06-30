Duke Energy's nearly $1 billion investment with North Carolina suppliers strengthens American supply chains, local economies and the nation's energy future

More than 97% of Duke Energy's $17.2 billion in annual sourcing supports U.S.-based suppliers

Investments support critical grid equipment, American jobs and long-term reliability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation approaches Independence Day, Duke Energy is investing in American suppliers to help power local economies, support customer value and build the energy infrastructure needed to serve growing communities.

By the numbers: Duke Energy spent nearly $1 billion with North Carolina-based suppliers in 2025, helping local businesses grow while securing the equipment and services needed to keep energy reliable for customers.

Looking ahead, Duke Energy's continued investment in North Carolina suppliers could total nearly $5 billion over five years – supporting jobs, strengthening local economies and helping meet growing energy needs.

Why it matters: More than 97% of Duke Energy's $17.2 billion in annual sourcing supports U.S.-based suppliers, helping sustain domestic manufacturing, reduce supply chain risk and keep critical equipment closer to home. These investments ready the grid for rising energy demand and bolster reliability.

Go deeper: Duke Energy's supplier investments include transformers from GE Vernova in Goldsboro, N.C., gas turbines from Siemens Energy in Charlotte, N.C. and others.

What they're saying: "Powering America's future starts with investing in the people, businesses and communities building it," said Katie Aittola, senior vice president of supply chain, real estate and chief procurement officer for Duke Energy. "By working with American suppliers, Duke Energy is helping deliver reliable service and value for customers while reinvesting customer dollars in the local economies we serve. These investments help ensure our teams have the equipment and materials they need, support American companies and skilled workers, and create a ripple effect that strengthens manufacturing, jobs and long-term growth in our communities."

"North Carolina's business community is strongest when companies invest in one another," said N.C. Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido. "Duke Energy continues to lead by example, directing nearly $1 billion to North Carolina-based suppliers in 2025 alone. Investments like these strengthen communities, support local businesses and reinforce the supply chains and partnerships that power North Carolina's growth."

"We are proud to provide the critical transformers and other electrification equipment that enables Duke Energy to help the people of North Carolina thrive," said Troy Kabrich, GE Vernova Goldsboro site director. "Supporting the communities we live and work in is an honor and a privilege we take seriously."

"We have a robust, decades-long foundation in North Carolina, supported through strong collaborations like that with Duke Energy and a dedicated workforce. The equipment we produce here is helping meet our nation's unprecedented growth in energy," said Matt Neal, Siemens Energy's President of North America.

The impact: As energy demand grows across North Carolina and beyond, Duke Energy's work with U.S.-based suppliers helps strengthen America's supply chain, keep critical grid equipment available and support the reliable infrastructure customers, businesses and communities need to grow.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs approximately 26,400 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Logan Stewart

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SOURCE Duke Energy