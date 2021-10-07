Duke Spirits Introduces Limited Duke Grand Cru Tequila

Duke Grand Cru Founders Reserve Reposado, Extra Añejo, and a six year old Commemorative Extra Añejo Limited Edition were created to commemorate and honor John Wayne's love for Mexico, his connection to the land and his pursuit of the perfect tequila. Every Duke Grand Cru Tequila bottle purchased will support the John Wayne Cancer Foundation which funds novel and innovative program that improve cancer patient's outcomes and saves lives through research, education, awareness and support. The launch will focus on a select number of markets including Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas and will be available nationally through online retailers.

"We are excited to share Duke Tequila with consumers throughout the United States," said Chris Radomski, Founder of Duke Spirits. "The unique finishing process on the tequila creates a remarkable flavor and balance. It is an honor to bring this to life and support a cause that meant so much to John Wayne."

The tequila is produced from hand-selected pinas grown on single estates at a distillery founded in 1885 in Jalisco. Duke Grand Cru Tequila is distilled by hand, the old-fashioned way, in small copper pot stills from the purest agave grown in the rich, red soils in the highlands of Los Altos. It is carefully aged, then finished in the finest French oak wine barrels from Napa, which have also been graced by Duke Grand Cru Bourbon from Kentucky.

Duke Tequila is presented at 80 proof with suggested retail prices ranging from $64-$250 for a 750ml bottle. To purchase visit www.dukespirits.com

About Duke Spirits : Duke Spirits is an artisan distiller crafting small batches of superior Bourbon, Rye, Tequila, and Brandy. Duke Spirits was born in Newport Beach, California, many years ago, over the sharing of the Legends and dreams of John Wayne, between founders Ethan Wayne, son of John Wayne, and renowned vintner, Chris Radomski. Duke Spirits is committed to preserving the legacy of John Wayne and his dream to craft fine spirits. For more information visit: www.dukespirits.com . Please enjoy all Duke Spirits products responsibly.

About the John Wayne Cancer Foundation: The John Wayne Cancer Foundation's mission is to bring courage, strength and grit to the fight against cancer. It funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients' outcomes and saves lives through research, education, awareness and support. The John Wayne Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity with the IRS tax ID number 46-2250073. https://johnwayne.org

