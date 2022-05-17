FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke T. Matsuyama is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Anesthesiologist in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Cumberland Anesthesia Associates.

Duke T. Matsuyama is a dedicated Anesthesiologist with a background in the United States Navy and Clinical Practice.

Duke T. Matsuyama

To begin his college education, Dr. Matsuyama earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences from California State University, Fullerton, in 1997. He then earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maryland in 2003. Dr. Matsuyama completed an internship in Osteopathic Medicine and an Anesthesiology residency at Grandview Hospital and Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

In 1997, Dr. Matsuyama began his career with the U.S. Navy at Camp Fallujah. He was involved with Operation Iraqi Freedom for two years. During this time, Dr. Matsuyama also worked as a Microbiology Laboratory Technician for Associated Laboratories in Orange, CA. Dr.

Matsuyama later served as a General Medical Officer in the Health Professions Scholarship Program of the Eighth Communications Battalion II Marine Expeditionary Force of the United States Navy. He served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from 2004-2007.

In 2010, Dr. Matsuyama began practicing at Cumberland Anesthesia Associates PA at 957 Old McPherson Church Rd. in Fayetteville, NC. As an Anesthesiologist, Dr. Matsuyama works with patients before, during, and after surgery to ensure they are breathing properly and responding to medication. He monitors respiratory and cardiac vital signs and makes his patients comfortable while recovering from surgery.

The doctor remains involved in the Medical community as a member of the Society of Cardiac Anesthesiologists, the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Osteopathic Association, and the North Carolina Medical Society.

Dr. Matsuyama is a decorated military serviceman who earned the Fleet Marine Force Officer Qualification Pin and Global War on Terrorism Medal for his service. He was awarded Preceptor of the Year in 2018 and recognized with a profile feature in Marquis Who's Who in 2021.

The doctor attributes his long and successful career to the support of his family, his colleagues, and his patients. He looks forward to continuing his practice for many years to come. Dr. Matsuyama's hobbies include skateboarding, hiking, golf, and paintball in his free time.

Dr. Matsuyama would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife of 17 years, Kelly Dan Fossenthe, and the Cumberland Anesthesia Associates staff members.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who