Duke T. Matsuyama, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Dr. Matsuyama earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences from California State University, Fullerton, in 1997. He then earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maryland in 2003. Dr. Matsuyama completed an internship in Osteopathic Medicine and an Anesthesiology residency at Grandview Hospital and Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.



Dr. Matsuyama began his career with the U.S. Navy at Camp Fallujah. He was involved with Operation Iraqi Freedom for two years. During this time, Dr. Matsuyama also worked as a Microbiology Laboratory Technician for Associated Laboratories in Orange, CA. and later served as a General Medical Officer in the Health Professions Scholarship Program of the Eighth Communications Battalion II Marine Expeditionary Force of the United States Navy. He served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from 2004-2007.



Dr. Matsuyama began practicing at Cumberland Anesthesia Associates PA in Fayetteville, NC. As an Anesthesiologist, Dr. Matsuyama works with patients before, during, and after surgery to ensure they are breathing properly and responding to medication. He monitors respiratory and cardiac vital signs and makes his patients comfortable while recovering from surgery.



Dr. Matsuyama is a member of the Society of Cardiac Anesthesiologists, the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Osteopathic Association, and the North Carolina Medical Society.



The doctor is a decorated military serviceman who earned the Fleet Marine Force Officer Qualification Pin and Global War on Terrorism Medal for his service. He was awarded Preceptor of the Year in 2018 and recognized with a profile feature in Marquis Who's Who in 2021.



He attributes his long and successful career to the support of his family, his colleagues, and his patients. He looks forward to continuing his practice for many years to come. Dr. Matsuyama's hobbies include skateboarding, hiking, golf, and paintball.



Dr. Matsuyama would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife of 17 years, Kelly Dan Fossenthe, and the Cumberland Anesthesia Associates staff members.

