Duke's Mayonnaise and BBQ Sauce Named 2024 Winner in both Allrecipes' Golden Cart Awards and Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards

Allrecipes' Golden Cart Awards featured only 10 winning products chosen by Allrecipes' Allstars, a diverse group of 100+ brand ambassadors comprised of seasoned home cooks, social media influencers, registered dietitians, and grillmasters. For the wild card category, Allrecipes' Allstars were asked to shout out any grocery product they are currently obsessed with, even if it fell into one of the other categories. Duke's Real Mayonnaise was the resounding answer and even highlighted by one Allstar as "the perfect mayo on tomato sandwiches," stating it's the only option for mayo in the South.

The cult-favorite mayo is beloved for its bold, tangy taste unlike any other. Duke's unique flavor comes from its 100+ year old family recipe, including egg yolks, apple cider vinegar and a dash of paprika that tastes and feels homemade. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaise, sandwich relish and regionally-inspired Duke's Southern Sauces – including BBQ and seafood flavors – mustards, and dressings.

Better Homes & Gardens food editors and Test Kitchen experts reviewed hundreds of pantry products for their first annual Food Awards. Duke's Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce from its line of Southern Sauces is recognized as 'Best Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce' in the Flavor Booster category, one of five categories featured.

Duke's Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce originates from the Piedmont region of western North Carolina. Born out of a state-wide barbecue divide, this tangy, vinegar-based sauce adds a touch of tomato paste for sweetness and color. It's tasty on any protein from pork to chicken.

To learn more about each of these awards and winners, check out the Spring 2024 issue of Allrecipes and the March 2024 issue of Better Homes & Gardens, both on newsstands now.

For more information about Duke's Real Mayonnaise and Duke's Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce, visit dukesmayo.com.

About Duke's

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise.

