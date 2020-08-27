Duke's Mayonnaise Appoints The Richards Group as Agency of Record

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's Mayonnaise has appointed The Richards Group as its new creative agency of record. Through this partnership, Duke's plans to surprise and delight consumers everywhere, delivering the bold authenticity of Southern cuisine to a wider consumer base with its signature condiments. The Richards Group is the brand's first agency of record.

"The Richards Group's ability to present a nimble approach during the initial phases of this partnership aligned with the values and vision of the Duke's brand," said Tom Barbitta, chief marketing officer of Sauer Brands, Inc. "With their proven ability to integrate brands into the culture, the creativity and independent spirit of The Richards Group will allow us to build on the momentum of this iconic Southern brand together."

People raised in the South know that Duke's is a hallmark of regional cuisine and widely recognized by chefs and at-home cooks. Using Duke's classic recipe, beloved for its one-of-a-kind tangy flavor, makes the foods it partners with even better.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring some excitement and energy to this classic brand," said Dale Hruby, principal at The Richards Group. "Duke's has had a loyal following for over 100 years. We look forward to helping them grow that fan base."

In June, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Duke's Mayonnaise announced a multiyear partnership for an early-season college football game (Duke's Mayo Classic) and postseason bowl game (Duke's Mayo Bowl). Duke's will take over as the title sponsor for the bowl game known since 2011 as the Belk Bowl. The Richards Group will help activate the new brand campaign in the context of college football and the Charlotte Sports Foundation partnership.

About Duke's Mayonnaise

Duke's Mayonnaise celebrated 100 years of its bold and palate-thrilling presence in Southern cuisine in 2017. In addition to the six new regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces and Duke's Real Mayonnaise (still made according to Eugenia Duke's original recipe), the brand offers light mayonnaise (with olive oil), tartar sauce and sandwich relish. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com.

Duke's Mayonnaise is owned by Sauer Brands, Inc., which was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers in the condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts categories. The company's manufacturing facilities include locations in Richmond, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; San Luis Obispo, California; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Besides Duke's Mayonnaise, the company's brands include The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, Gold Medal, BAMA, Kernel Season's and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands also produces high-quality private-label products for the retail and foodservice channels. Learn more at sauerbrands.com.

About The Richards Group

The Richards Group, located in Dallas, is the largest independent brand-building shop in the nation. Clients include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Charles Schwab, The Home Depot, Motel 6, Orkin, Ram Trucks, The Salvation Army, Sub-Zero, Wolf and many others. The Richards Group can be found at richards.com or on Twitter @RichardsGroup.

SOURCE Sauer Brands

Related Links

sauerbrands.com

