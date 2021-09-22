Dulce M. Susana's new book "Colecciones Del Alma" is a sublime collection of poetry that soothes the soul and calms the mind

Susana shares, "Colecciones Del Alma is a spiritual poetic work that emerged during the convalescence of a serious medical condition. I was lifted from the portals of death after 46 days of hospitalization. My life took a 360-degree turn, forced by circumstances I had to leave my job, my circle of friends and especially the city in which I had lived for so many years. When it seemed that all I could do was wait for death or plunge into a world of depression and hopelessness, the deepest inspirations of my soul arose in gratitude to my creator and I began to experience a transformation in my spirit, soul and body. This work is not only poetry but a personal encounter with oneself that breaks down barriers, and binds the being stealing your joy, creativity and the meaning of life. Each inspiration contains a message for your intellectual, emotional and spiritual liberation."

Published by Page Publishing, Dulce M. Susana's comforting tale is a personal account of a life that experienced a moment of weakness and turned it into strength by writing a series of inspiring poetic words with an essential message for everyone. This book also captures the heavy emotions brought by life that slowly transforms into a ray of positivity as one embraces their existence.

Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Colecciones Del Alma" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

