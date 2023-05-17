Dulce Vida Tequila Introduces New Ready-To-Drink Cocktails in Tetra Pak® Cartons

Summer-Ready Margarita, Watermelon Margarita and Paloma Cocktails Made With Real Fruit, Now in a Portable and Sustainable Carton 

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dulce Vida Tequila announces the launch of three new ready-to-drink cocktails in Tetra Brik® Aseptic 1000 Square cartons. Available in Margarita, Watermelon Margarita and Paloma, each Dulce Vida cocktail is crafted using real fruit juice, all natural ingredients and Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila as a base for a premium, portable, cocktail experience with none of the hassle, but all of the taste.

Offering sustainability benefits at each stage of its life cycle, Tetra Pak® cartons are made primarily from paperboard, a renewable, plant-based material, and are recyclable, making them a natural choice in packaging for Dulce Vida. Since its inception, Dulce Vida Spirits has focused on sustainability. All Dulce Vida Tequila is produced in collaboration with a community of agave farmers. Following the requirements of the National Organics Program (NOP) and earning USDA Certification for all of their 80 and 100 proof tequilas, Dulce Vida is an early pioneer in the development of organic spirits.

"Dulce Vida is produced intentionally as part of our dedication to crafting the highest-quality organic tequila with sustainable practices. This extends to our packaging, which is why we are working with Tetra Pak® cartons for our line of ready-to-drink cocktails. We're excited to give our fans these three classic tequila cocktails, now packaged in a fully portable and sustainable carton - ready for all adventures ahead," says Eric Dopkins, CEO and chairman of Milestone Brands. 

Dulce Vida RTD Cocktails in Tetra Pak® cartons are 15% ABV and ideal to grab on-the-go and share with friends - just add ice for a delicious Margarita, Watermelon Margarita or Paloma. For more information on Dulce Vida Spirits, or to find products near you, visit their website at www.dulcevidaspirits.com

About Dulce Vida
Dulce Vida is tequila, pure and simple. With a core range of tequilas made with 100% Blue Weber agave and USDA-certified organic, the premium spirits brand was founded in Austin, Texas in 2009 and is produced in Jalisco, Mexico in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario (NOM 1443). Sustainability and attention to detail are inherent at every step, from harvest through distillation and aging. The expansive portfolio includes a core range of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila - produced at both 80 proof and 100 proof - plus a 100-Proof Extra Añejo. Dulce Vida is also recognized for their flavor infused tequilas, made with real fruit including Pineapple Jalapeño, Lime and Grapefruit. Additionally, Dulce Vida offers ready-to-drink cocktails including Paloma, Margarita and Watermelon Margarita varieties. Please visit https://www.dulcevidaspirits.com/ for more information.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dulce Vida Tequila

