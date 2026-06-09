DULCE VIDA TEQUILA RAISES A GLASS TO "THOSE WHO KNOW" WITH STRIKING NEW PACKAGING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN BRAND HISTORY

New Creative Campaign Celebrates the Brand's Trailblazer Status as One of the First Organic, 100% Agave Tequilas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dulce Vida Tequila, a pioneer in organic tequila, today unveils a bold new creative campaign alongside redesigned packaging for its core tequila pack, marking the first major evolution of the brand's bottle design since its founding in 2009. Together, the national "For Those Who Know" campaign and redesigned bottles reflect the premium quality inside every bottle, placing Dulce Vida's USDA-certified organic credentials and 100% Blue Weber agave at the forefront. Dulce Vida champions authentic craftsmanship and promises no hidden ingredients for consumers who know quality starts and ends with agave.

Dulce Vida Organic Tequila

Launching this month across television, streaming, digital, social media, out-of-home and print, "For Those Who Know" rewards consumers who look beyond celebrity labels, dubious ingredients and inflated price tags, making them an expert in discovering exceptional, quality tequila. A hidden gem within the tequila category for discerning drinkers who value substance over status, Dulce Vida delivers real agave with nothing added and nothing hidden. Through cinematic storytelling and striking visuals, the campaign reinforces the belief that exceptional tequila should be defined by quality, character and craft – not hype.

"As consumers become more educated about tequila, they're paying closer attention to what goes into the bottle," says Eric Dopkins, CEO and Chairman of Milestone Brands. "At the same time, many are experiencing fatigue with inflated pricing, and are looking for brands that deliver genuine quality and value without compromise. Dulce Vida exists for those who know to look beyond flashiness for a tequila that truly speaks for itself."

Alongside the campaign's debut, Dulce Vida has evolved the packaging for its Organic Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas to better reflect the quality of the premium liquid inside. Produced at Campanario (NOM 1443) in San Ignacio Cerro Gordo, Jalisco, each expression showcases the natural character of fully mature organic 100% Blue Weber agave. Born in Austin, Texas, Dulce Vida continues to embody the city's pioneering spirit and passion for authentic craftsmanship throughout its core portfolio.

Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila (SRP $32.99, 40% ABV) – Crisp and vibrant with a hint of spice and pleasant ripe agave sweetness.

– Crisp and vibrant with a hint of spice and pleasant ripe agave sweetness. Dulce Vida Organic Reposado Tequila (SRP $38.99, 40% ABV) – Aged over 11 months in American oak barrels, offering a refined, elegantly complex palate with sweet agave and spice.

– Aged over 11 months in American oak barrels, offering a refined, elegantly complex palate with sweet agave and spice. Dulce Vida Organic Añejo Tequila (SRP $42.99, 40% ABV) – Aged over 2 years in American oak barrels, with a silky-smooth palate and lingering notes of oak and caramelized agave.

The refreshed packaging was intentionally designed to clearly communicate Dulce Vida's 100% agave and organic credentials while differentiating each expression for stronger shelf presence and visibility behind the bar. Rolling out nationwide beginning this month, the new design makes the brand's craftsmanship, authenticity and premium positioning instantly recognizable.

For more information, visit Dulce Vida Spirits and follow along on Instagram @dulcevidatequila.

PR Contact: KLG Public Relations | [email protected]

About Dulce Vida Tequila

Dulce Vida is tequila, pure and simple. With a core range of tequilas that are additive-free, made with 100% Blue Weber agave and are USDA-certified organic, the premium spirits brand was founded in Austin, Texas in 2009. It is produced in Jalisco, Mexico in the village of San Ignacio Cerro Gordo at Campanario (NOM 1443). Sustainability and attention to detail are inherent at every step, from harvest through distillation and aging. The expansive portfolio includes a core range of additive-free Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila - produced at both 80 proof and 100 proof - plus a 100-Proof Extra Añejo. Dulce Vida is also recognized for their flavor-infused tequilas, made with real fruit including Pineapple Jalapeño, Lime and Grapefruit. Please visit www.dulcevidaspirits.com for more information.

Dulce Vida Tequila is a part of the family of Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas that was founded in 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio also includes Empress 1908 Gin, Campo Bravo Tequila, Naranja Orange Liqueur and American Born Whiskey.

SOURCE Dulce Vida Tequila