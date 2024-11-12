Dulcet Tile, Inc. Accelerates 2024 Revenue Growth, Boutique Showrooms and Plans for Expansion in 2025

PLACENTIA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dulcet Tile, Inc., an innovative and trend-setting, natural stone, mosaic manufacturer and distributor reported a 600% growth in revenue since their initial launch in 2019. Dulcet Tile's initial push centered in southern California; however, by the fall of 2022 and despite COVID lockdowns, Dulcet Tile had partnered with 20 boutique dealerships. It wasn't until the spring of 2023 and after exhibiting at the Covering Show in Orlando, Florida, that their presence extended outside California and expanded to 74 showrooms. After the 2024 Coverings Show in Atlanta, Georgia, their dealerships grew 78% to 195. Dulcet is now showcased in 42 states across the United States with a second warehouse in New Jersey.

According to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Chris Chen, "We projected slower growth for 2020 and 2021, especially when many showrooms were locked-out due to California COVID restrictions. It wasn't until after the lockdowns eased in the fall of 2022 and after we exhibited at the 2023 Coverings show, that dealers began to see our beautiful product lines. Since then, our sales trajectory and the number of dealerships has exceeded our expectations."

Dulcet Tile is not new to manufacturing. They have owned the acquisition process of natural stone from quarries around the globe and their manufacturing facility for over 25 years. They have designed and produced mosaics for several top-tier vendors. As production processes evolved over the years, vendors looked to streamline costs, selected lower grade stone and lowered production quality, as a result, Dulcet Tile was born. Dulcet Tile capitalized on an opportunity to enter the market with innovative and compelling designs, using only Grade A quality natural stone and producing mosaic tiles with higher standards of quality.

Natural stone is a timeless, hard material that is appealing for its variety and depth of color. From deep reds, to gold veins, to vibrant gem-like blues, natural stone adds value and elegance to any space. Natural stone is purchased by end consumers who acknowledge the beauty of natural stone and because stone cannot be replicated; nor duplicated. Unfortunately, color inconsistency devalues mosaic tile. Dulcet Tile places higher standards on selecting Grade A quality stone to maintain a consistent, overall color palette in their patterns. In addition, Dulcet Tile gives more attention to consistent 3/8" thicknesses with every mosaic tile and reduced joint spacing to <1.0 mm, immediately distinguishes Dulcet Tile products apart from its competitors. Their designs incorporate a variety of styles, but particularly are larger in scale, original patterns, softer stone colors with leathered finishes and pillowed edges.

Dulcet Tiles can only be purchased at selected boutique showrooms that specialize in artisan and luxury tile products. Dulcet Tile does not sell to big box stores, trade professionals or off their website. Boutique dealers are known for their extensive product knowledge, exclusive access to selected products and expert design staff, many who are Interior Designers. Dulcet Tile caters to a clientele that are aged between 35-60, educated, research their product decisions and take an active role in their design.

"We wanted to bring high-quality mosaic tiles to the marketplace, and by aligning with specialized dealers who complement our vision, our projections into 2025 are on track to continue this phenomenal trajectory. As Dulcet Tile becomes a familiar and legitimate player in this space, we anticipate revenues of $7 to $10 million dollars within the next 5 years. At this point, I am just ecstatic with the interest already received from our dealers across the country," says Chen.

About Dulcet Tile:

Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in natural stone tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and luxury wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client's unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.

